COVID-19: Prince William Says 'Britain Is At Its Best When Faced With Crisis'

Amid the unprecedented coronavirus pandemic, Prince William on April 13 said that Britain is at its best in a crisis. While speaking with a community charity in Northern England, which runs meals on wheels, the Duke of Cambridge said, “I think Britain is at its best when faced with a crisis”. He further added, "We all pull together and that community spirit comes rushing back quicker than anything else”.

In conversation with: @MoorlandsGoole in Yorkshire, who are providing freshly cooked hot meals to isolated people, about the challenges they are facing and how they are using National Emergencies Trust @NatEmergTrust funding to support their community #NETCoronavirusAppeal pic.twitter.com/1p9oYLZGjq — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 13, 2020

Prince William becomes patron of NET

The video call with the organisation comes after Britain recorded more than 10,000 fatalities due to the deadly coronavirus. The United Kingdom has also reported nearly 84,279 confirmed COVID-19 cases. While the government is doing everything to contain the spread of the virus, Prince William, on the other hand, became the patron of the National Emergencies Trust (NET) for 2020.

An official statement read, “The Duke of Cambridge has become Patron of the National Emergencies Trust (NET) for 2020. The announcement came as The Duke spoke with grassroots charities who are recipients of the NET’s Coronavirus Appeal”.

The Duke of Cambridge has become Patron of the National Emergencies Trust @NatEmergTrust for 2020: https://t.co/bH7vvmnQbx — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 12, 2020

The NET seeks to coordinate with not-for-profit organisations to direct public donations to specific appeals and to distribute funds fairly and efficiently. As Prince William launched the NET Coronavirus Appeal in March, the organisation was able to raise millions of pounds. The charitable sector responds to national emergencies and works collaboratively with charities and other bodies to direct public donations to NET appeals.

As coronavirus is reading rapidly across the UK, the Royal family is doing their bit to help the government overcome the crisis. While Prince William is working with NET, Prince Charles, on the other hand, recently opened a new 4,000-bed temporary hospital in a conference centre in east London. According to the official NHS website, the hospital is built in Bristol and Harrogate to provide beds if local services need them during the peak of coronavirus.

