After Tintin's Role During UK PM Boris Johnson's Covid Recovery, Official Fan Page Reacts

Art has come to the rescue of numerous people across the world amid the lockdown to curb COVID-19. People have been reading books, watching films, painting, sketching, and indulging in music at home. Not just those who have been protecting themselves from the pandemic, even those diagnosed with the disease have kept themselves occupied with art.

United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson also had a famous character, Tintin, giving him company during treatment for COVID-19. As per reports by a British news portal, the leader spent time by reading Tintin comics during his recovery at the St Thomas Hospital in London.

The offical fan page of the iconic reporter-adventurer on Facebook also exulted over the news. The handle shared a link of a report about it and expressed its delight about Tintin ‘helping’ Boris.

Here’s the post

First created in 1929 by Georges Remi aka Herge, the story of Tintin revolved around the Belgian reporter Tintin, and his companion, a dog named Snowy and other characters like Captain Haddock and Professor Calculus, as he undertakes various challenging adventures. Not just the comics that enjoy a cult status, a TV series, and a film too has been made on the popular character.

As per reports, apart from Tintin, the UK Prime Minister spent time by watching films like Love Actually and The Lord of the Rings trilogy.

Johnson was discharged from the hospital on Sunday after being admitted on April 5, including four days in the intensive care unit. The Prime Minister had tested positive for the virus on March 27.

"It is hard to find the words to express my debt to the NHS for saving my life," in his first statement post his improvement in health

Johnson added, "The efforts of millions of people across this country to stay home are worth it. Together we will overcome this challenge, as we have overcome so many challenges in the past,"

