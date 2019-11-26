Queen Cancels Prince Andrew's Birthday Party Amids 'Jeffrey Epstein' Controversy

Queen Elizabeth II has reportedly cancelled the 60th birthday party of her third child, Prince Andrew. Instead of a grand party on February 19, 2020, the Royal household will host a small family dinner for the Duke of York. This recent decision follows Prince Andrew's controversial interview with international media channel where he spoke about his friendship with the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. However, the actual reason behind the cancellation is unclear, netizens took this opportunity to mock the Prince.

Netizens joke about the decision

The queen is Canceling Andy’s birthday party, that will surely show him, I bet he’ll never be involved in a global sex trafficking ring again. https://t.co/Sx1q2oPyQi — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) November 24, 2019

Imagine being 60 years old and your mum tells you that you can't have a party #PrinceAndrew 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/NOH4v7FzHu — All About Strictly (@Strictly2019) November 24, 2019

Let the punishment fit the crime https://t.co/bRwprOfmIL — henno (@jrhennessy) November 24, 2019

Imagine your mother cancelling your 60th birthday party for any reason ? https://t.co/tBBCC9ScJf — Pete Dominick (@PeteDominick) November 24, 2019

Imagine your mum finding out you’re a nonce and then cancelling your birthday party! 🤣🤣🤣 #PrinceAndrew pic.twitter.com/2jTBkpeZiC — Adam Smith (@_F0otba11) November 25, 2019

As the outcry from the British royal's friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein showed no sign of abating, Prince Andrew on Wednesday said he was cancelling his public engagements. Prince Andrew is the second son of Queen Elizabeth II. He has been under pressure since a television interview broadcast on Saturday, in which he defended his links to the financier Jeffrey Epstein, who was found dead in prison in August. In the statement, 59-year-old Andrew stated that he has now recognised that his links to Epstein has become a 'major disruption' to the royal family and the charities and organisations associated with it and which is why he had asked the Queen if he may step back from public duties for the foreseeable future. The Queen has given him the permission.

A statement by His Royal Highness The Duke of York KG. pic.twitter.com/solPHzEzzp — The Duke of York (@TheDukeOfYork) November 20, 2019

