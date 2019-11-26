The Debate
Queen Cancels Prince Andrew's Birthday Party Amids 'Jeffrey Epstein' Controversy

UK News

Queen Elizabeth II has reportedly cancelled the grand 60th birthday party of Prince Andrew and instead will host a small family dinner on February 16, 2020.

Queen

Queen Elizabeth II has reportedly cancelled the 60th birthday party of her third child, Prince Andrew. Instead of a grand party on February 19, 2020, the Royal household will host a small family dinner for the Duke of York. This recent decision follows Prince Andrew's controversial interview with international media channel where he spoke about his friendship with the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. However, the actual reason behind the cancellation is unclear, netizens took this opportunity to mock the Prince. 

Netizens joke about the decision

Read -  Jeremy Corbyn On Prince Andrew's Alleged Connection With Epstein: 'Nobody Is Above Law'

Read -  Prince Andrew Urged To Speak To US Prosecutors On Epstein

As the outcry from the British royal's friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein showed no sign of abating, Prince Andrew on Wednesday said he was cancelling his public engagements. Prince Andrew is the second son of Queen Elizabeth II. He has been under pressure since a television interview broadcast on Saturday, in which he defended his links to the financier Jeffrey Epstein, who was found dead in prison in August. In the statement, 59-year-old Andrew stated that he has now recognised that his links to Epstein has become a 'major disruption' to the royal family and the charities and organisations associated with it and which is why he had asked the Queen if he may step back from public duties for the foreseeable future. The Queen has given him the  permission.

Read - Royal Family: Prince Andrew Steps Back From Public Duties Over Jeffrey Epstein Scandal

Read - Jeffrey Epstein Accuser Asks Prince Andrew To Share Information With US

