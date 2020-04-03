PM Modi Speaks To UK's Prince Charles Amid Latter's Ongoing Recovery From Coronavirus

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephonic conversation on Thursday with Prince Charles of the United Kingdom to discuss the situation of the deadly Pandemic of Coronavirus amid the UK Prince's recovery after he was tested positive for the deadly virus.

A statement released by the Prime Minister Office (PMO) stated that PM Modi expressed satisfaction to the Prince of Wales on his recovery and wished him good health, and also expressed condolence on the loss of life in the UK owing to the pandemic, while the prince spoke highly of the Indian diaspora in the UK including many members of the National Health Service which has been working tirelessly in combatting the pandemic.

The Prince of Wales also appreciated the selfless work being done by religious and social organisations of the Indian community in the UK. He also thanked PM Modi for the facilitation and assistance provided for UK citizens stranded in India during the present crisis.

The paid discussed the benefits of Ayurveda and PM Modi thanked Prince Charles for the keen interest he has always taken in Ayurveda and explained the recent Indian initiative aimed at teaching basic yoga exercise through short animation videos, and disseminating easy home-made traditional remedies for enhancing immunity. The Prince of Wales lauded the potential of these initiatives for enhancing health and wellbeing, especially in the present situation.

As part of maintaining leadership-level contact with world leaders during the COVID-19 pandemic and to ensure the well being of the large Indian population working there, PM Modi had a telephonic conversation with Kuwait counterpart Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah on Wednesday. The Prime Minister of Kuwait assured that his government will continue to ensure their safety and welfare of the large expatriate Indian community.

PM Modi also had a conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron in which both leaders agreed that the coronavirus pandemic has become a turning point in modern history and that it offers the world “an opportunity to forge a new human-centric concept of globalisation.”

PM Modi has also had one to one conversation with President of the European Commission Ursula Von Der Leyen, Saudi Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman, British PM Boris Johnson, Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani. Abudhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Russian President Vladimir Putin.