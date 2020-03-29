Coronavirus: 93-year-old Queen Elizabeth's Royal Footman Tests Positive

Fears mounted in Britain after a royal footman, who is known to be in regular contact with Queen Elizabeth II tested positive for Coronavirus. The royal servant, whose duties involved walking the monarch's dogs, has been sent home and put under self-isolation.

The British news outlet revealed that everyone was 'terrified', not just for the Queen, but 98-year-old Prince Philip. The footman, who was diagnosed with COVID-19 worked closely with the Queen, and his duties included taking meals and drinks to the Queen, handing her letters, messages and even walking her dogs.

The Royal even met with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on March 11, who tested positive for the COVID-19 two days ago. Both the Queen and Prince Philip have moved to Windsor Castle from Buckingham Palace in isolation. Following Boris Johnson's announcement, the Buckingham Palace issued a statement confirming that the British monarch had met with the Johnson, however, she remains in "good health."

“HMQ remains in good health. The Queen last saw the PM on the 11th March and is following all the appropriate advice with regards to her welfare. We will not be commenting further," the statement read. A similar statement was released by the Royal Family about the 93-year-old Queen's health, after her son, Prince Charles had tested positive for Coronavirus.

UK under lockdown

On March 24, Britain ordered a three-week lockdown to tackle the spread of Coronavirus. The UK government ordered all non-essential shops and services to shut and they also banned gathering of more than two people. British PM Boris Johnson’s announcement came after that recommendation by the government were ignored. Currently, the UK has more than 17,089 confirmed coronavirus cases and the virus have claimed 1,019 lives in the country, as of Sunday morning.

The Coronavirus outbreak, that began in China's Wuhan market, gripped the entire world with a total of 662,543 positive cases as of Sunday morning. The COVID-19 disease has claimed 30,839 deaths across the world with countries like --the US, Italy, Iran, and China affected the most. On March 29 morning, US confirmed 123,313 cases and 2,211 deaths, Italy confirmed 92,472 positive cases and 10,023 deaths. The China that was at the epicenter of the virus has a total of 81,394 and over 3,000 deaths. India confirmed 987 cases of Coronavirus with 24 deaths.

