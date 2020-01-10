Queen Elizabeth II Calls For 'crisis' Meeting After Duke And Duchess' Announcement

Queen Elizabeth II has reportedly ordered a 'crisis' meeting between royal households to try to resolve the situation after Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced that they would be stepping back as 'Senior members' of the Royal family.

According to an international media outlet, the Queen, Prince Charles and Prince William ordered their aides to work with Prince Harry's household. PM Boris Johnson's government is also reportedly ordered to come up with swift answers to the 'royal crisis'.

A Buckingham Palace source said, “The Queen, the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Cambridge have directed their teams to work together at pace with government and the Sussex household to find workable solutions”. Further adding that the process is “expected to take days, not weeks”.

The news of Queen Elizabeth's 'crisis' meeting comes after Meghan Markle flew back to Canada to be reunited with son Archie. After the announcement by Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Buckingham Palace in their statement further said, “Discussions with The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are at an early stage. We understand their desire to take a different approach, but these are complicated issues that will take time to work through”.

The big announcement

The couple took to official Instagram page and stated that they intend to "work to become financially independent". The statement further read, "We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen".

The couple added, "We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties".

