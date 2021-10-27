Queen Elizabeth II Cancels COP26 Attendance In Glasgow Over 'medical Advice'

Queen Elizabeth II has cancelled her presence at the United Nations climate conference, COP26 in Glasgow, UK, citing physicians' recommendation to rest after spending the days in the hospital. The 95-year-old monarch said on October 26, that she has "regretfully" decided not to come to Glasgow COP26 for the reception on November 1 — a move that will shatter the plans of Britain's Conservative government, which is eager to demonstrate the session's relevance to the fate of the globe. Her presence was designed to kick off the climate conference in grandeur and splendour, which runs from October 31 to November 12.

AP reported, Buckingham Palace said.“Her Majesty is disappointed not to attend the reception but will deliver an address to the assembled delegates via a recorded video message."

The announcement came after the royal had virtual audiences at Windsor Castle on Tuesday, the first since her physicians instructed her to take a break last week. During her first technology-assisted appearance since being driven to London's King Edward VII's Hospital on October 20 for preliminary tests, the sovereign met the ambassadors from South Korea and Switzerland. She returned to her Windsor Castle home the next day at lunchtime and has been doing minor tasks ever since.

Queen's illness is not related to COVID

The medical tests were carried out after the queen cancelled a planned trip to commemorate the 100th anniversary of Northern Ireland's founding, and the palace claimed she had reluctantly accepted advice to rest for a few days. The incident, however, had nothing to do with COVID-19, according to AP. Her doctors instructed her to rest last week after the monarch, who enjoys being seen by the public, put on a flurry of activities.

According to CNN, Queen Elizabeth II has conducted her first official engagements from Windsor Castle, digitally, after spending a night in the hospital and postponing a trip to Northern Ireland last week. She was received by Gunn Kim, the Republic of Korea's ambassador, and Markus Leitner, the Swiss envoy, according to the article. The Royal Family published photographs of the Queen digitally conversing with the Korean and Swiss ambassadors on Instagram.

Elizabeth turns down 'Oldie of the Year' award

Earlier, The award for Oldie of the Year was turned down by the 95-year-old Queen. She believes she does not match the requirements. People are as old as they feel, according to a statement released by her office. Once a year, the title is bestowed on persons from previous generations who have made significant contributions to public life.

