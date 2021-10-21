Queen Elizabeth II Cancels Two-day Visit To Northern Ireland Following 'medical Advice'

Queen Elizabeth II has cancelled her trip to Northern Ireland and has “reluctantly accepted medical advice to rest for the next few days,” said Buckingham Palace. As per the BBC report, the 95-year-old monarch will remain at Windsor Castle but her participation is expected in the upcoming COP 26 climate change conference in Glasglow. The palace reportedly also said that the Queen is in “good spirits” but “disappointed” that the Northern Ireland trip is scrapped.

She was slated to start the two-day visit on Wednesday and had been attending an array of events including hosting the Global Investment Summit on Tuesday. Earlier on that same day, the British monarch also held two separate audiences through video links. The Queen spoke with Japanese ambassador Hajime Hayashi and the EU ambassador Joao de Almeida. Additionally, on Monday, she held a virtual conference with New Zealand’s new governor-general. Over the weekend, she even attended the races at Ascot.

The report quoted the Buckingham Palace spokesperson as saying, “The Queen has reluctantly accepted medical advice to rest for the next few days. Her Majesty is in good spirits and is disappointed that she will no longer be able to visit Northern Ireland, where she had been due to undertake a series of engagements today and tomorrow. The Queen sends her warmest good wishes to the people of Northern Ireland and looks forward to visiting in the future.”

Queen asked to cut down alcohol consumption

Vanity Fair reported citing two unnamed sources close to the 95-year-old that the doctors have advised the Queen to forgo alcohol except only for special occasions to ensure that she remains healthy for her busy schedule in autumn. The media outlet quoted a family friend as saying that the Queen “has been told to give up her evening drink which is usually a martini” adding “It’s not really a big deal for her, she is not a big drinker but it seems a trifle unfair that at this stage in her life she’s having to give up one of very few pleasures.”

(IMAGE: AP)

