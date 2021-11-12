Queen Elizabeth II Quipped About Breaking Wind With A World Leader: Report

In a rather hilarious incident, UK’s Queen Elizabeth II quipped about breaking wind with a world leader when she was showing him round her stables. According to Sputnik, the incident occurred when the monarch was giving a foreign dignitary, whose identity hasn’t been revealed, a tour of her stables when one of the horses “farted loudly”. Queen Elizabeth instantly joked and said, “I do apologise, your excellency,” promoting a hilarious quip from the politician as well, who said, “It is no problem, your majesty. I thought it was one of the horses.”

It is to mention that Queen Elizabeth is a horse racing fan. According to several media reports, she was taught riding when she was four years old. Since then, the Monarch has constantly practised equestrian sports and last year, she was also pictured riding a pony during the lockdown.

Biden's awkward situation with Duchess of Cornwall

This incident comes after it was reported that US President Joe Biden actually broke wind as he exchanged small talk with the Duchess of Cornwall, at the climate change summit in Glasgow. Biden met the Duchess who was accompanied by Prince Charles, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, during a reception at the Kelvingrove Art Gallery. The reception was originally meant to be hosted by the Queen, however, the monarch was forced to pull out of COP26 after being ordered to rest by royal doctors.

During a small conversation on the sidelines of COP26, the Duchess, Camilla Parker Bowles, apparently heard Biden "break wind”. While speaking to the Mail, a person familiar with the incident said that the fart was “long and loud and impossible to ignore”. The person added that the Duchess of Cornwall hasn't stopped talking about it since she first heard it.

In another embarrassing incident, Biden also appeared to be nodding off during the opening comments just a few hours before this unsettling incident. While listening to human rights activist Eddie Ndopu, Biden couldn't keep his eyes open and closed them. While the US President was almost asleep, Eddie warned that global warming threatened their ability to generate food and even to survive. He closed his eyes for 22 seconds before being roused by an aide.

