'Insurmountable problems' | Queen Elizabeth II Urges World Leaders To Achieve 'safe, Stabler Future' At COP26

The Queen called for joint efforts towards a "common cause" to tackle climate change in a video message played at the COP26 conference in Glasgow, Scotland.

Queen Elizabeth II urged world leaders assembled at the Conference of the Parties (COP26) Climate Summit to create a "safer, stabler future" for the planet. In a pre-recorded video message that was played at the reception of the world leaders, the Queen also called for joint efforts towards a "common cause" to tackle climate change and solve most "insurmountable problems." The 95-year-old Queen's video message comes after she had to scrap plans for attending the ongoing COP26 Summit to rest following medical checks.

Prince Charles and Prince William are both attending the global climate conference, which has been deemed as a vital gathering to observe contributions and pledges of governments towards climate change. The Queen also paid tribute to her 'dear late husband' Prince Philip and recalled him with 'great pride' for raising awareness about environmental issues more than 50 years ago. The Queen also hoped that the Summit's legacy would be recognised as a shift from words to actions.

In the message pre-recorded at Windsor Castle on Friday, the Queen appealed to the attendees of the COP26 to "achieve true statesmanship" by determining to confront the environment's problems as it would benefit "our children's children." In a rare show of emotions, she also spoke about mankind's mortality, and with a subtle authoritative voice, directed world leaders to "rise above the politics for the moment." She also added that it was her "great comfort and inspiration from the relentless enthusiasm of people of all ages- especially the young- in calling for everyone to play their part."

Prince Charles Seeks Robust Action On Climate Change At COP26 Summit

The Conference of Parties (COP26) is the "last chance saloon" to save the planet and contain a global rise in temperature at 1.5°C, Prince Charles, committed environmental campaigner, said on Sunday, as per an official statement released by Clarence House. The Prince of Wales was addressing a press meet organised by Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi just ahead of the Glasgow Summit that kick-started earlier on Monday, November 1. Prince Charles' remarks came shortly after UK PM Boris Johnson struck a "pessimistic tone" about the success of the conference, The Independent reported.

"COP26 begins in Glasgow tomorrow.  Quite literally, it is the last chance saloon. We must now translate fine words into still finer actions," Prince Charles said at G20 Summit.

