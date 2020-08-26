Queen Elizabeth Never Tasted Pizza But Loves Dark Chocolates, Reveals Former Chef

Buckingham palace’s former royal chef in an interview with US Foods has revealed Queen Elizabeth II’s favourite food and teatime treats that have left many surprised. According to chef Darren McGrady, who worked for the queen for almost 15 years, her majesty has never tasted pizza, although, the 94-year-old monarch is a die-hard fan of chocolate biscuit cake and dark chocolates so much so, that the leftovers would be packaged and sent to the Windsor Castle. In fact, McGrady revealed in the US Foods report that the Queen, who isn’t an Italian cuisine buff, perhaps never tasted much of Italian staple, not during his tenure.

The now 58-year-old chef spent four years cooking during Princess Diana times and sons, Princes William and Harry when they were kids, as per the report. McGrady said that he had started to prepare the pizza only when he moved to Kensington Palace. Prince William was excessively fund of Pizzas, he revealed. Further, he said that in his book he has mentioned that Prince William has been a huge fan of Indian food, especially chicken tikka masala pizza recipe. So while he was at Kingston, he combined the Indian recipe with Pizza and mostly served.

With everyone in lockdown this is probably the first year The Queen hasn't hosted a State Banquet at Buckingham Palace. My latest YouTube video shows one of the most popular desserts/puddings served. Check it out and don't forget to Subscribe https://t.co/0YlrWT63Ox pic.twitter.com/OcwfXJrEg0 — Darren McGrady (@DarrenMcGrady) July 29, 2020

'Wrote down' preferences

Further revealing some key details about queen’s food habits, the former Chef said that in spite of the fact that the queen disliked Italian cuisines, she never returned food for tasting bad or not being her favourite. He reportedly said that the queen often made her preference vocal for the next time by writing it down in her diary and sending it to the chef. Queen was always fond of dark chocolates, he added. Having worked at the palace until the 1997 car accident of Princess Diana, McGrady later moved to Texas, according to reports. He runs his own establishment and is a chef writer.

