Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip Receive Handmade Card From George, Charlotte On Anniversary

To mark the occasion of 73rd wedding anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh, the children of Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis sent a special handmade greeting card wishing ‘Happy Anniversary’. In the image shared on the official account of Royal Family and the Kensington Palace on November 20, the UK monarch and Prince Phillip can be seen reading the colourful work made by the Cambridge children.

The image shows Prince Philip holding the card with a delighted expression. The handmade card by Cambridge children features the number ‘73’ filled with bright colours. Alongside the Duke of Edinburgh, the Queen is pictured at the Windsor Castle wearing a pastel dress. Moreover, in the table in front of them, there are letters sent by other well-wishers of the royal couple to wish 73 years of marriage.



Royal Family wrote on Instagram, “This new image has been released to mark the 73rd wedding anniversary of The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh tomorrow.”

“In the photograph Her Majesty and His Royal Highness are seen looking at an anniversary card made by Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, alongside other cards and letters sent by well-wishers,” it added.

Kensington Palace wishes the couple anniversary

Extending the wishes to Queen and Prince Philip on the wedding anniversary, the Kensington palace not only shared the same image of the couple reading the card made by Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis but also a closer look to the card. The image was shared with a caption, "Wishing a very happy wedding anniversary to Her Majesty The Queen and His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh!"

"Swipe to take a closer look at the anniversary card made by Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis for The Queen and The Duke," it added.

