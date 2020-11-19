Gillian Anderson Calls Olivia Colman 'Queen Of Photo Bombs' As She Shares A Quirky Post

Actor Gillian Anderson took to Twitter on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, to share a sweet selfie with her boyfriend and ‘Crown’ creator Peter Morgan. However, actor Olivia Coleman, dressed in her Queen costume, photobombs the picture. Along with the picture, Gillian Anderson went on to pen a caption for her co-star Olivia Coleman as she photobombs the picture. As soon as the post made way online, fans could not stop gushing over how excited they are after seeing the picture.

Taking to her Twitter handle, Gillian Anderson shared a lovely selfie with the series creator Peter Morgan along with Coleman photobombing their picture. In the post, Gillian can be seen dressed in the series avatar where she plays the role of Margaret Thatcher. The actor dons a black outfit and completed her look with a black stone studded earrings. Peter Morgan is seen wearing a royal blue turtle neck sweater. Olivia Coleman giving out a quirky pose in the background can be seen wearing a multi-coloured outfit and completed her look with pearl jewellery.

Along with the picture, Gillian went on to give a quirky caption for Olivia Coleman as she photobombed the selfie. She wrote, “The Queen of photo bombs”. Take a look at the post below.

As soon as Gillian Anderson shared the post on her Twitter handle, fans went all out to comment with all things nice. The post also went on to receive several likes and comments from netizens. Some of the users commented on how happy they were seeing this picture. While some commented with lots of happy emojis. One of the users wrote, “y'all are the cutest stop it”. While the other one wrote, “You really know how to cause a heart attack”. Check out a few comments below.

You really know how to cause a heart attack😂❤️ — dorisz (@Katys_Roulette) November 18, 2020

THE CUTEST — stardust is mourning / the crown (@antichristreep) November 18, 2020

THIS is cute. — Fleur 👑⭕💛☕ (@finelatteart) November 18, 2020

The Crown cast

The much-acclaimed series, The Crown is created by Peter Morgan and the historic drama stars Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II. The show also stars Matt Smith, Vanessa Kirby, Emerald Fennell, Emma Corrin, Josh O'Connor in key roles, among other cast members. The show is currently in its fourth season and is available to watch exclusively on Netflix.

