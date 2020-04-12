Queen Elizabeth Says ‘coronavirus Will Not Overcome Us’ In Her Easter Message

On the occasion of Easter, Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II in a recorded message said that “coronavirus will not overcome us”. In a first, the British monarch recorded a special Easter message for people of the United Kingdom who are struggling to overcome the hardships of lockdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Queen Elizabeth, in the message, announced that Easter wasn’t cancelled, however, she also emphasised the social distancing measures and said that the festivities will be “different for many of us, but by keeping apart we keep others safe”.

The UK has recorded over 78,000 cases of COVID-19 registering nearly 10,000 deaths in the country. however, the Queen reassured the people that the pandemic not ‘overcome’ them. She added, “As dark as death can be – particularly for those suffering from grief – light and life are greater”. She even said that several religions have a mention of burning candles to celebrate festivals that overcome darkness.

While speaking from the Windsor Castle, she said, “They seem to speak to every culture, and appeal to people of all faiths, and of none. They are lit on birthday cakes and to mark family anniversaries, when we gather happily around a source of light. It unites us.”

The Queen speaks of light overcoming darkness, and the hope that Easter symbolises, in a special message recorded to mark the Easter weekend. pic.twitter.com/fTFCOSVBtT — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 11, 2020

‘We need Easter as much as ever’

Furthermore, she also said “we need Easter as much as ever”, despite the hardships surrounding the occasion. Her recorded address from the Windsor castle comes as a boost to the public morale while people are locked inside their homes because of the pandemic. Her message also comes when the UK hospitals are overwhelmed by the increasing number of coronavirus patients and while UK PM Boris Johnson is still recovering from the virus.

Meanwhile, amid the deadly pandemic, several churches and cathedrals across the country decided to hold Easter services online. Adhering to the social distancing protocols, the archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, also led the first national digital Easter Sunday service from his kitchen in his London apartment via an iPad. Pope Francis was also quoted as saying that Easter ignited hope in the darkest hours despite the fears, referring to the coronavirus cases.

