UK PM Boris Johnson Discharged From Hospital: Downing Street Spokesperson

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has reportedly been discharged from the hospital after battling COVID-19 for more than two weeks and spending days in the intensive care unit (ICU). Downing Street spokesperson reportedly said that the Prime Minister will continue his recovery at Chequers, his official country retreat in Buckinghamshire. However, Johnson will not be immediately returning to work following the advice of his medical team.

Earlier on April 11, Johnson issued a statement thanking the staff of the National Health Service (NHS) at the St. Thomas Hospital where he was admitted. The Prime Minister reportedly said that he owes his life to the NHS staff for treating him. Johnson was tested positive for the novel coronavirus over two weeks ago and remained in self-isolation but was admitted to St. Thomas hospital on April 5 after showing persistent symptoms for COVID-19.

Read: COVID-19: UK PM Boris Johnson Thanks NHS Staff, Says He ‘owes His Life' To Them

Read: Boris Johnson Taking Short Walks, Doing Puzzles, Watching Films In Hospital

Questions over leadership

While Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab is the designated deputy to Prime Minister Johnson, the questions regarding key coronavirus crisis decisions remain unanswered. Raab had suggested that Johnson will soon be back at the helm when the United Kingdom is facing an unprecedented public health crisis in the past few decades.

Read: UK PM Boris Johnson 'able To Do Short Walks': 10 Downing Street

Read: UK PM Boris Johnson Shifted Out Of Intensive Care, His Father Says ‘he Must Rest Up’