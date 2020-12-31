Queen Elizabeth Wishes On New Years Eve Amid COVID, Says 'we Will Meet Our Families Again'

Britan's Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday delivered a message to everyone across the world to mark the beginning of the new year. The Queen wished everyone a "happy and healthy new year" as she added, "We should take comfort that while we may have more still to endure, better days will return". The Queen said that we will be able to meet our friends and families again, corroborating that the COVID-19 pandemic won't last forever and that we must follow all health and safety guidelines while celebrating the new year.

Read: Queen Elizabeth's Christmas Message Will Be Available On Amazon's Alexa This Year

“We should take comfort that while we may have more still to endure, better days will return: we will be with our friends again; we will be with our families again; we will meet again.” - HM The Queen.



Wishing you all a Happy and Healthy New Year. pic.twitter.com/G5AMIcQIyl — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) December 31, 2020

Read: UK Queen's Christmas Speech Recording Delayed Due To Brexit Uncertainty: Report

The official Twitter handle of the Royal family shared the message by the Queen along with four pictures. In one of the images, Her Majesty can be seen sitting with Prince Philip and looking at a card made by one of their grandchildren on the occasion of their 73rd wedding anniversary last month. Another picture showed the Queen awarding a knighthood to 100-year-old British World War II veteran Capt. Tom Moore, who managed to raise more than $39 million to support health workers earlier this year.

Read: Britain's Queen Elizabeth & Prince Philip To Get UK-approved COVID-19 Vaccine 'in Weeks'

'2020 became better with your support'

Netizens from all over the world have flooded the post with messages appreciating the Queen and the Royal family for constantly providing moral support throughout the pandemic. "What a year 2020 has been but Her Majesty and the working royals made it better with their support during this difficult time! I’m not from the UK but you all made me feel better with everything is done! I wish you all a great and very healthy New Year," one individual commented.

The Queen has been a comforting presence throughout this madness. — The Bad Kelpie (@TheBadKelpie) December 31, 2020

Happy new year royal family happy new year queen elizabeth and Prince Philip your both remarkable. Thank you for being such a good king and queen. I call Prince Philip the king because he is like a king 🤴 👑 — Zoe (@zoe_s_1) December 31, 2020

Thank you YRH....Her Majesty ...The Queen....We also wish you a healthy and a happier 2021...Hope ...the new year brings us the hope, the smile and above all...The Happiness that was missing in 2020. Here’s to 2021....Love from 🇮🇳 — Vishwa Sai R. Gangeddula (@RGangeddula) December 31, 2020

Thank you Your Majesty. 2021 is the year of positivity & renewed vigour to beat this ❤️ — Kate's Rangers (@KatesRangers) December 31, 2020

Wishing all of you have a happy new year, Your Majesty and Your Royal Highnesses💖💖 — naomi (@maudadelaide) December 31, 2020

Read: Queen Pays Tribute To Key Workers During Address

