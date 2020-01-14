Queen Elizabeth's Full Statement On Harry, Meghan's Separation From Royal Family

In the latest development since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's announcement of 'stepping back' as 'senior members' of the Royal family, Queen Elizabeth II has given a nod and brokered a deal with the couple on January 13. The decision of the Queen agreeing to the 'transition' came after the summit at Sandringham where the family had 'constructive discussions'. While the meeting decided the new role of Duke and Duchess of Sussex, according to the official website, here's Queen's full statement;

“Today my family had very constructive discussions on the future of my grandson and his family.

My family and I are entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan’s desire to create a new life as a young family. Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working Members of the Royal Family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family. "Harry and Meghan have made clear that they do not want to be reliant on public funds in their new lives. It has therefore been agreed that there will be a period of transition in which the Sussexes will spend time in Canada and the UK. These are complex matters for my family to resolve, and there is some more work to be done, but I have asked for final decisions to be reached in the coming days.”

Prince William and Harry slammed media

Princes William and Harry slammed a newspaper report on January 13 which described a severe strain in their relationship. The brothers not only called the story offensive and potentially harmful but also issued a statement before the family met for face-to-face talks. However, the statement did not mention the name of the newspaper, there was a front-page news story in a British newspaper citing a source alleging that Prine Harry and Meghan had been pushed away by the 'bullying attitude from' Prince William. The joint statement stressed that the story was 'false'.

(With AP inputs)