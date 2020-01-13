Did Elton John Know About Prince Harry-Meghan Markle's Royal Exit Before The Queen?

An article that appeared on a leading news portal shocked the followers of two of Britain's well-known celebrities, Elton John and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The report claimed that Elton John knew about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle quitting their Royal duties. Not just that, he knew it before the Queen herself!

Elton John keeps a secret

As per the report, Elton John played like a rock for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The two had been debating and questioning about their role and future in the royal family for a long time.

The article talked about how Elton John used to speak to the couple every day before they decided to back off from their duties in the Royal household. Sir Elton John was also a close friend of Princess Diana, Harry's mother. Not only Elton John, but Oprah Winfrey was also supposedly a celebrity confidante of the couple. She also knew about their 'Megexit' plans before Queen Elizabeth II.

A source reportedly claimed that Elton John is an inspiration and almost like a parent figure for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. It also talked about how the decision was theirs, but John had his shoulder ready to lean on and listen to them. It also called Elton their constant support and rock. He never told them what to do and was always a listening ear to them.

A spokesman for Elton John talked about how the royal exit was a surprise for Elton too. They talked about how Elton heard about the details and timing after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle posted their announcement on Instagram.

It also said that he finds it admirable that the couple is taking control of their future. Elton cares about the family and that they made the decision without any outside influence. They only had their future happiness in mind.

Image Courtesy: Elton John and Sussex Royal Instagram

