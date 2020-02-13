UK: Rishi Sunak Appointed As Chancellor Of The Exchequer, Netizens Divided

On February 3, Rishi Sunak, son-in-law of Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy, was officially appointed as United Kingdom's Chancellor of the Exchequer following the resignation of Sajid Javid. The appointment was confirmed by 10 Downing street on their official Twitter handle.

The Rt Hon Rishi Sunak MP @RishiSunak has been appointed Chancellor of the Exchequer @HMTreasury pic.twitter.com/OTYOkujnbo — UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) February 13, 2020

BREAKING: Sajid Javid has RESIGNED as Chancellor of The Exchequer. Sam Coates reporting that Johnson demanded Javid sack all his SpAds and replace them with handpicked Cummings choices. As a result Javid walked out. The inexperienced Rishi Sunak set to replace him. — Alex Andreou (@sturdyAlex) February 13, 2020

Sajid Javid calls Rishi Sunak the perfect candidate for the job

According to reports, soon after the appointment, Sajid Javid said that Rishi Sunak was the perfect candidate for the job. Sunak had been working under Javid as the Treasury chief secretary. Rishi Sunak was first elected to the UK parliament in the year 2015 and initially served as Chief Secretary to the treasury.

Netizens divided over Rishi Sunak's appointment

Rishi Sunak's appointment left a lot of people divided and a few even went ahead to express their opinion in the comments section.

excellent, he performed very well in the TV debate during the general election, and importantly he was pro Brexit during the referendum. Under him the treasury will not be allowed to get in the way of us going to WTO terms with the EU at the end of December. — Brexit Guard (@BrexitGuard) February 13, 2020

I’m assuming he was willing to bend over and take No.10s SPADS from the Dom in diwning street meaning according to Javid that he doesn’t respect himself. — Mark (@markwh2001) February 13, 2020

Even his real smile looks fake.

He's perfect for the job! — Gordon Derry (@Rockster001) February 13, 2020

I think you should have given that job to Priti Patel. It’d be wonderful to see her even more out of her depth. And hopefully Mark Francois to Defence. Look forward to the photo shoot of him being lowered onto an aircraft carrier from a helicopter. — David Rice (@DavidRice22) February 13, 2020

What a joke - the boy resigned , so we now turn to the toddler to run the country’s books ! Cummings you are a genius ! 😜🤪👍 — David Pickering (@DavidJPUpdate) February 13, 2020

