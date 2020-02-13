The Debate
UK: Rishi Sunak Appointed As Chancellor Of The Exchequer, Netizens Divided

UK News

On February 3, Rishi Sunak, son-in-law of Infosys co-founder Narayan Murthy, was officially appointed as United Kingdom's Chancellor of the Exchequer

Rishi Sunak

On February 3, Rishi Sunak, son-in-law of Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy, was officially appointed as United Kingdom's Chancellor of the Exchequer following the resignation of Sajid Javid. The appointment was confirmed by 10 Downing street on their official Twitter handle.

 

Read: Britain Says 'open For Business,' Seeks Deeper ASEAN Ties

Sajid Javid calls Rishi Sunak the perfect candidate for the job

According to reports, soon after the appointment, Sajid Javid said that Rishi Sunak was the perfect candidate for the job. Sunak had been working under Javid as the Treasury chief secretary. Rishi Sunak was first elected to the UK parliament in the year 2015 and initially served as Chief Secretary to the treasury.

Read: Queen Elizabeth II & Britain's Royal Family Spends Approximately THIS Much On Travelling

Netizens divided over Rishi Sunak's appointment

Rishi Sunak's appointment left a lot of people divided and a few even went ahead to express their opinion in the comments section.

 

 

 

 

Read: Philip Barton Appointed Britain's New High Commissioner To India

Read: Britain Advances Deadline; To Ban Sale Of New Petrol, Diesel Cars From 2035

(With Agency Inputs)

