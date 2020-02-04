Britain Advances Deadline; To Ban Sale Of New Petrol, Diesel Cars From 2035

The United Kingdom will bring forward the deadline for banning the sale of new petrol, diesel or hybrid cars by five years to 2035, from the earlier deadline of 2040. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson unveiled the policy while launching the 2020 United Nations Climate Change Conference, or COP26, and the 2020 Year of Climate Action at the Science Museum.

The decision regarding advancing the deadline came after experts suggested that 2040 would be too late to achieve the target of virtually zero carbon emission by 2050. The experts warned that the current target date of 2040 would leave enough conventional cars on the roads by 2050, the cleanup date.

UK PM with Attenborough

Speaking at the event, Johnson expressed his delight over the launch of the UN Climate Summit with Sir David Attenborough, who was present at the Science Museum. He added that there is no greater responsibility than protecting the planet, and no mission that a Global Britain is prouder to serve.

'Let’s make this year the moment where we come to together with the courage and the technological ambition to solve man-made climate change and to choose a cleaner and greener future for all our children and grandchildren.' - PM speaking at the Science Museum #COP26 #YOCA2020 pic.twitter.com/u5IFXAeDmP — Science Museum (@sciencemuseum) February 4, 2020

Johnson, in a statement released by PM office, said that hosting COP26 is an important opportunity for the UK and nations across the globe to step up in the fight against climate change. He urged everyone to join in pledging net-zero emissions as the UK sets out plans to hit ambitious 2050 net-zero target.

“There can be no greater responsibility than protecting our planet, and no mission that a Global Britain is prouder to serve. 2020 must be the year we turn the tide on global warming– it will be the year when we choose a cleaner, greener future for all,” the statement read.

