Royal Job Alert! Buckingham Palace Hiring Social Media Director

Buckingham Palace on December 12 announced that they are looking for a new Head of Digital Engagement to help with Queen Elizabeth's social media presence. In a job posting on LinkedIn, the Royal Household explained that the role of Royal Communications is to engage a worldwide audience with the public role and work of The Royal Family and the selected candidate will be earning between 45,000 to 50,000 pounds per annum. The selected candidate will also be expected to work 37.5 hours per week, over five days, from Monday to Friday.

The job posting read, “You'll provide digital and editorial leadership to a small team of digital media specialists, drive the content strategy of our digital channels, and work with colleagues across the organisation to continuously improve our digital presence. It's knowing your content will be viewed by millions. It's about never standing still and finding new ways to maintain The Queen's presence in the public eye and on the world stage. This is what makes working for the Royal Household exceptional".

The Buckingham Palace is looking for someone who has experience of managing and editing high profile websites, social media and other digital formats. The selected candidate is expected to make big decisions and meet a tight deadline, all the while making sure the royal family looks their absolute best. The job opening also read that the candidate has to be innovative and with creative flair with exemplary and compelling writing and editorial skills, and expertise in designing digital content for different audience groups, purposes and formats.

Jobs at the Royal Household

The Queen has required many members of the staff in 2019. The Royal Household also announced a job vacancy for a full-time Senior IT Auditor, Building Conservative Manager, Director of Royal Travel, Commercial Systems Assistant and Ticket Sales and Information Assistant. The qualified personnel has the option to apply for their desired job through their website.

Back in the month of November, The Royal Household had also listed a new job opening of a permanent 'daily cleaner' of the Windsor Castle for an income of £14,742 which also included a 15% employer contribution pension scheme. The cleaner was supposed to work in a team and achieve 'exceptional results' for 30 hours from Monday to Sunday. The Job aspirant was expected to help in delivering 'extraordinary service' in 'incredible surroundings' which shall be kept clean. The person was also expected to have previous experience in housekeeping or hospitality.

