King Charles III Coronation LIVE: Charles & Camilla Wave To The Crowd At The Royal Balcony

It's May 6, a historic turning point in King Charles III's life as he gets coronated in an extravagant ceremony at London's Westminster Abbey.

King Charles

Image: AP

19:38 IST, May 6th 2023
Watch | The historic crowning moment of the new British monarch King Charles III
19:29 IST, May 6th 2023
Watch | Prince William's homage to his father
19:25 IST, May 6th 2023
EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen congratulates the new British monarch
19:19 IST, May 6th 2023
Charles and Camilla give the balcony a second shot

After briefly disappearing from the balcony of Buckingham Palace the new British monarchs arrive at the balcony for the second time. The crowds erupted in cheers as they re-emerged at the balcony for one last wave. 

Image: AP

19:10 IST, May 6th 2023
In Pics: The colours of the Union Jack grace the skies of the Buckingham Palace

Image: AP

19:06 IST, May 6th 2023
The flypast commences

The flypast which is being conducted by the British Royal Air Force commenced after King Charles III and his wife Queen Camilla appeared on the balcony of Buckingham Palace. 

Image: AP

19:03 IST, May 6th 2023
UK's new monarchs appear on the royal balcony

New British monarchs Charles and Camilla appear on the royal balcony of Buckingham Palace to mark the glorious end to the historic coronation ceremony. 

Image: AP

18:53 IST, May 6th 2023
Bad weather leads to Flypast getting scaled back

While the heavy rains didn't dampen the spirits of the people of the United Kingdom, the Flaypast by the royal has been rescheduled and has been slightly altered. The flypast is expected to take place at around 2:30 pm. 

Image: UK.gov 

18:33 IST, May 6th 2023
British Army give gun salutes across the nation to celebrate the coronation
18:28 IST, May 6th 2023
British troops perform Royal Salute in Buckingham Palace garden

Thousands of troops stood on the grounds of Buckingham Palace to offer a grand salute to the new British monarchs King Charles III and Queen Camilla. Following the royal salute, the British national anthem, 'God Save The King," was played. 

Image: AP

18:22 IST, May 6th 2023
Coronation Finale: Charles and Camilla arrive at Buckingham Palace

The Gold State Coach with the British monarch King Charles III and Camilla arrived at Buckingham Palace and with this, the second procession came to an end. After the Royal Marines Bands passed, the Guard of Honour and The Massed Standards and Colours, positioned by the Queen Victoria Memorial, were ordered to give a Royal Salute.

 

Image: AP

18:11 IST, May 6th 2023
72-year-old Princess Anne rides the horse at the Coronation procession

The British Princess Royal Anne joined the procession on a horse. The 72-year-old Princess was a former Olympian and internationally renowned equestrian. 

 

Image: AP

18:04 IST, May 6th 2023
US First Lady Jill Biden expresses her gratitude following the coronation event
18:00 IST, May 6th 2023
It rained, but not on Charles' Parade!

While the heavy rains engulfed the Westminster Abbey it didn't dampen the spirits of the British monarch and the people of the United Kingdom. 

Image: AP

17:49 IST, May 6th 2023
Kensington Royals takes part in the procession back to the Buckingham Palace

The Prince and Princess of Wales along with their Children Prince Geroge, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis participate in the procession back to Buckingham Palace. 

Image: AP

17:44 IST, May 6th 2023
In Pics: The Coronation procession towards Buckingham Palace commences

Coronation Procession, Image: AP

17:44 IST, May 6th 2023
King heads out of Westminster Abbey after getting crowned with the Imperial State crown

UK's new monarch King Charles III gets crowned with the historic Imperial State Crown as he heads out from Westminster Abbey. Both Charles and Camilla will board the Gold State Coach for the procession towards Buckingham Palace. 

Image: AP 

17:30 IST, May 6th 2023
Gold State Coach arrives outside Westminster Abbey

As the coronation of King Charles III reaches the final stage, the Gold State Coach arrived at the Westminster Abbey. The newly coronated monarchs will board the coach to start the second possession which will begin after the ceremony. The rain can be a major hurdle in the whole ordeal. 

Image: Royal Collection Trust

17:24 IST, May 6th 2023
King and Queen changes into the Robe of Estates

Just minutes before the King gets crowned with the Imperial state crown, King Charles and his wife Queen Camilla change into new robes. The royal couple has moved to the Chapel of St Edward behind the High Altar to change into their Robes of Estate. While the king's robe was previously worn by King George V and King George VI, Camilla changed into the purple Robe of the Estate. 

 

17:17 IST, May 6th 2023
The King and Queen receive Holy Communion

Following the removal of the crown, King Charles III and Queen Camilla received holy communion. Holy Communion, or the taking of consecrated bread and wine, is an act of worship integral to Christianity — the “ultimate act of remembering Jesus,” as the Church of England.

Image: AP

17:07 IST, May 6th 2023
Breaking: The King and Queen remove their crowns for the finale!

As the finale of the coronation ceremony inches closer, King Charles III and Queen Camilla remove their crowns and return to their Chairs of Estate. 

17:03 IST, May 6th 2023
US President Joe Biden congratulates the new British monarchs
17:00 IST, May 6th 2023
Buildings and monuments around the world get lit up for the coronation
16:50 IST, May 6th 2023
Breaking: Queen Consort is crowned

For the first time in the modern era, the consort has chosen an existing crown for their coronation. The Queen Consort - who is now known as the Queen of the United Kingdom, following her crowning is using Queen Mary's Crown. 

Image: AP

16:45 IST, May 6th 2023
Prince William pays homage to his father during the Coronation service

The next in line to the throne, the Prince of Wales paid homage to his father the new British monarch. "I, William, Prince of Wales, pledge my loyalty to you, and faith and truth I will bear unto you, as your liege man of life and limb. So help me God," William said as he took the oath. 

Image: AP

16:36 IST, May 6th 2023
King Charles III gets crowned St Edward's Crown

The King was crowned St Edward's Crown. 

The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby placed St. Edward's Crown upon Charles III's head, the most significant part of the coronation service.

"King of kings and Lord of lords, bless, we beseech thee, this Crown, and so sanctify thy servant, Charles, upon whose head this day thou dost place it for a sign of royal majesty, that he may be crowned with thy gracious favour and filled with abundant grace and all princely virtues; through him who liveth and reigneth supreme over all things, one God, world without end. Amen."
After crowning the King, Welby said: "God Save the King."

Image: AP 

16:36 IST, May 6th 2023
A look at the items handed to the King

Following the anointment ceremony, King Charles III gets handed several royal regalias, including the royal sword and the royal orb. Charles was also handed the Robe of Righteousness also known as the Robe of Estate. Lord Patel, the representative of the Hindu community hands the royal ring to the King. 

 Image: AP

16:23 IST, May 6th 2023
The Anointing Ceremony begins

The British monarch gets surrounded by the  Anointing screen as the most sacred part of the ceremony commences. Behind the screen, he is anointed on his hands, chest and head. He is also given the Colobium Sindonis (a white linen garment), the Supertunica (an embroidered gold coat) and the Sword Belt (or girdle). 

Image: AP

16:15 IST, May 6th 2023
Archbishop of Canterbury gives a sermon at the coronation service

The Dean of the Chapel Royal read the Gospel, which was followed by a sermon from the Archbishop of Canterbury. 

"We are here to crown a King, and we crown a King to serve," he said. "What is given today is for the gain of all. For Jesus Christ announced a kingdom in which the poor and oppressed are freed from the chains of injustice," he added. 

Image: AP

16:12 IST, May 6th 2023
Hand in Hand: A Look at the cute moment between Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis
