King Charles III Coronation LIVE: Charles & Camilla Wave To The Crowd At The Royal Balcony

After briefly disappearing from the balcony of Buckingham Palace the new British monarchs arrive at the balcony for the second time. The crowds erupted in cheers as they re-emerged at the balcony for one last wave.
The flypast which is being conducted by the British Royal Air Force commenced after King Charles III and his wife Queen Camilla appeared on the balcony of Buckingham Palace.
New British monarchs Charles and Camilla appear on the royal balcony of Buckingham Palace to mark the glorious end to the historic coronation ceremony.
While the heavy rains didn't dampen the spirits of the people of the United Kingdom, the Flaypast by the royal has been rescheduled and has been slightly altered. The flypast is expected to take place at around 2:30 pm.
Thousands of troops stood on the grounds of Buckingham Palace to offer a grand salute to the new British monarchs King Charles III and Queen Camilla. Following the royal salute, the British national anthem, 'God Save The King," was played.
The Gold State Coach with the British monarch King Charles III and Camilla arrived at Buckingham Palace and with this, the second procession came to an end. After the Royal Marines Bands passed, the Guard of Honour and The Massed Standards and Colours, positioned by the Queen Victoria Memorial, were ordered to give a Royal Salute.
The British Princess Royal Anne joined the procession on a horse. The 72-year-old Princess was a former Olympian and internationally renowned equestrian.
While the heavy rains engulfed the Westminster Abbey it didn't dampen the spirits of the British monarch and the people of the United Kingdom.
The Prince and Princess of Wales along with their Children Prince Geroge, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis participate in the procession back to Buckingham Palace.
UK's new monarch King Charles III gets crowned with the historic Imperial State Crown as he heads out from Westminster Abbey. Both Charles and Camilla will board the Gold State Coach for the procession towards Buckingham Palace.
As the coronation of King Charles III reaches the final stage, the Gold State Coach arrived at the Westminster Abbey. The newly coronated monarchs will board the coach to start the second possession which will begin after the ceremony. The rain can be a major hurdle in the whole ordeal.
Image: Royal Collection Trust
Just minutes before the King gets crowned with the Imperial state crown, King Charles and his wife Queen Camilla change into new robes. The royal couple has moved to the Chapel of St Edward behind the High Altar to change into their Robes of Estate. While the king's robe was previously worn by King George V and King George VI, Camilla changed into the purple Robe of the Estate.
Following the removal of the crown, King Charles III and Queen Camilla received holy communion. Holy Communion, or the taking of consecrated bread and wine, is an act of worship integral to Christianity — the “ultimate act of remembering Jesus,” as the Church of England.
As the finale of the coronation ceremony inches closer, King Charles III and Queen Camilla remove their crowns and return to their Chairs of Estate.
For the first time in the modern era, the consort has chosen an existing crown for their coronation. The Queen Consort - who is now known as the Queen of the United Kingdom, following her crowning is using Queen Mary's Crown.
The next in line to the throne, the Prince of Wales paid homage to his father the new British monarch. "I, William, Prince of Wales, pledge my loyalty to you, and faith and truth I will bear unto you, as your liege man of life and limb. So help me God," William said as he took the oath.
The King was crowned St Edward's Crown.
The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby placed St. Edward's Crown upon Charles III's head, the most significant part of the coronation service.
"King of kings and Lord of lords, bless, we beseech thee, this Crown, and so sanctify thy servant, Charles, upon whose head this day thou dost place it for a sign of royal majesty, that he may be crowned with thy gracious favour and filled with abundant grace and all princely virtues; through him who liveth and reigneth supreme over all things, one God, world without end. Amen."
After crowning the King, Welby said: "God Save the King."
Following the anointment ceremony, King Charles III gets handed several royal regalias, including the royal sword and the royal orb. Charles was also handed the Robe of Righteousness also known as the Robe of Estate. Lord Patel, the representative of the Hindu community hands the royal ring to the King.
The British monarch gets surrounded by the Anointing screen as the most sacred part of the ceremony commences. Behind the screen, he is anointed on his hands, chest and head. He is also given the Colobium Sindonis (a white linen garment), the Supertunica (an embroidered gold coat) and the Sword Belt (or girdle).
The Dean of the Chapel Royal read the Gospel, which was followed by a sermon from the Archbishop of Canterbury.
"We are here to crown a King, and we crown a King to serve," he said. "What is given today is for the gain of all. For Jesus Christ announced a kingdom in which the poor and oppressed are freed from the chains of injustice," he added.
