Politicians across Scotland are against the idea of letting their national relic be a part of King Charles' coronation in May this year, as British authorities continue to dismiss their plea for an independence referendum. According to Sputnik, Scotland's erstwhile First Minister Alex Salmond has called for the Stone of Scone, the country's national relic, to not be sent for the royal event.

The Stone of Scone is a heavy block of sandstone weighing 152 kg. For centuries, it has been used in coronations of the Scottish monarchy. The relic, also known as the Stone of Destiny, was seized by the British Army in 1296 from Scone Abbey. Since then, it has been a vital part of the coronations of British rulers, until it was finally returned to Edinburgh after 700 years.

This year, the sandstone was initially set to be delivered to Westminster Abbey for King Charles' coronation on May 6. However, not everyone agrees with the decision, including Salmond, who has argued that because the British authorities denied Scotland's desire for a referendum, there is no reason to provide the British monarchy with what was "stolen 700 years ago" in 1996.

Ash Regan backs Salmond on the issue

Salmond's thoughts were echoed by Scottish National Party (SNP) leadership candidate Ash Regan, who said that while the centuries-old custom is appreciated, the stone must remain in Scotland and the coronation should be held within the country itself.

"While I appreciate the tradition of using the Stone of Destiny in the Coronation, I believe it should remain in Scotland as an ancient symbol of our national heritage. I suggest a compromise in which the aspects of the Coronation ceremony involving the Stone take place in Scotland so that it can be celebrated in its rightful place, without needing to be removed from the country. This would be a fitting tribute to the stone's significance in Scottish history, while still honouring the traditions of the United Kingdom of the Crowns," she said.