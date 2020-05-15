Due To Coronavirus, Stonehenge Summer Solstice Celebrations To Be Live-streamed

For the first time ever, the 1,000-year-old Stonehenge will be livestreaming its summer solstice celebrations owing to the Coronavirus pandemic. To mark the longest day of the year that typically attracts thousands of tourists to the 3,500-year-old monument every year during mid-June, Stonehenge will be celebrating the solstice entirely online, according to reports.

Read: Very Hopeful Of Olympics Taking Place Next Year, Maintaining My Game And Doing Well: Manu Bhaker

As per reports, Stonehenge director Nichola Tasker said that even though they want to celebrate the annual event as usual, given the current scenario it seems they have no choice but the cancel it. The Coronavirus pandemic has forced almost all the major events of the year to be postponed or cancelled, but Tasker said that after consulting widely they have decided to hold the event online. He said summer solstice means so much to so many people which has encouraged them to not cancel the event but to hold it online. Tasker added that he is looking forward to next year to welcoming everyone back at the prehistoric monument.

Read: Tokyo Olympics 'difficult' If Pandemic Not Contained: Japan PM Shinzo Abe

Coronavirus outbreak

The Coronavirus outbreak that has infected over 4.52 million people across the globe and killed more than 3,00,000 has forced countries to go into lockdown banning all travel and shutting down non-essential businesses. The outbreak has resulted in the postponement of the Olympic Games for the first time since World War II, including other major sports tournaments like Wimbledon 2020, NBA, Serie A, English Premier League, La Liga, Bundesliga, etc.

Read: Wimbledon To Be Compensated With $141.2 Million After Cancelling 2020 Tournament: Report

