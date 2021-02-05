'Stop Talking': UK's Chaotic Parish Council Meeting Leaves Netizens In Splits | WATCH

A Zoom Parish council meeting has gone viral after descending into chaos, with footage showing councillors trading insults and removing each other from the call. The brief video was originally shared on Cheshire council website but soon made its way to Twitter where it has garnered over two million views till now. One particular participant, Jackie Weaver, made top trend on the microblogging website after she proposed to be called Britany pears.

The meeting kicked off at 7: 30 pm with an unseen councillor mumbling a cuss word under her breath. It was the second time that Brian Tolver was removed from the council chair. However, he refused to acknowledge the legitimacy of both the meetings and told Jackie Weaver, a lawmaker from Cheshire Association of Local Councils, to "stop talking" and "you have no authority here".In retaliation, Weaver removed Mr Tolver from the Zoom call and placed him in a virtual waiting room.

The meeting soon descended into chaos with councillors calling for “civility”, bursting into “hysterical laughter”, trading barbs, removing each other amongst other things. One particular instance saw Tolver changing his user name to “clerk” and getting a rather hilarious reply from Weaver. “There is no way of stopping him from calling himself clerk. Please refer to me as Britney Spears from now on,” she said.

'who needs Netflix?'

The clip soon started doing rounds of the internet with netizens saying "who needs Netflix?' when you have this". Many others were quick to devise jokes and memes on the same. Yet there were others who said they "want more of it." "We need the full version of the ASAP it's like a mini drama," wrote one user. Meanwhile, another user explaining further wrote, "Actually there are strict rules and regulations set down for Parish councils, not devised by the councils themselves. The one with any real power is in fact the Clerk, although clearly this one has read up on his role and Jackie Weaver has over stepped hers, big time.

