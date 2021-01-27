Boy Changes Name To 'reconnecting' On Zoom To Trick Teacher, Netizens Call Him 'genius'

Schoolchildren are far more intelligent and go extra miles when it comes to dodging homework and lessons. Giving a perfect testimony to the statement, a boy has come up with a clever idea to avoid answering questions in class. While taking to Twitter, an internet user called a schoolboy a “bonafide genius” for tricking his teacher for weeks in a bid to avoid any questions in class. Chris Arnold revealed the incident and said that his wife, who is a teacher, has been tricked after the kid changed his name to “reconnecting” during the Zoom lessons.

My wife is a teacher and apparently one kid has been changing his name to 'Reconnecting' during the Zoom lessons so that he doesn't get asked any questions. Been doing it for weeks. The lad doesn't need to worry about his education, he's already a bona fide genius. — Chris Arnold (@ChrisArnoldInc) January 25, 2021

Netizens call the schoolboy ‘genius’

Arnold’s tweet soon took the internet by storm with netizens joking that they are not sure whether they should be excited that the future is bright or worry that the schoolboy may choose a political career. Several users shared similar instances where their kids had set a looped moving image of themselves staring at the computer screen as their profile picture. They also said that a lot of kids have private chatrooms to cheat on tests or in case someone gets called on in a lesson and wasn’t paying attention.

The Twitter post has garnered over 147,000 likes and thousands of comments. Several users called the schoolboy “genius” and “brilliant”, while others shared hilarious GIFs. One user wrote, “I had a kid make their name “loading. On cahoots. We all sat there for a few minutes just waiting lol. It was great”. Another added, "I logged into a team meeting with my children’s school and discovered my boys have had fun changing my name on there. It took me ages to change it”. “This is the opening scene to the first movie in a new Marvel franchise,” said third. “One of my staff does that and it makes me laugh every time,” wrote fourth.

Can’t apply the old system to new paradigm. don’t worry about having them in front of the screen but worry about how much they learn and for that, you have to change the system by implementing faster feedback loop - test more often and offer support sessions. — Jean-Rene Larocque (@JRFlyingRock) January 27, 2021

My brother in law was teaching a kid who said he couldn’t do a work sheet as his printer was broken. My brother in law asked why he didn’t just do the work in his workbook and the kid said he didn’t have time as he was too busy fixing the printer. — Nicholas Ward (@Mardyward) January 27, 2021

this has made my day. i’ve been laughing out loud for minutes. — donie (@doniekellylad) January 27, 2021

We’ve seen “buffering...” and also kids setting their names to the name of another kid in the class and then posting rude comments in the chat. You can’t prove who it was because there’s now multiple kids with the same name! — Adam Colthorpe (@adamcolthorpe) January 26, 2021

Genius 😂😂 — Sharon rawlinson (@ComRawlinson) January 26, 2021

