Boy Changes Name To 'reconnecting' On Zoom To Trick Teacher, Netizens Call Him 'genius'

An internet user called a boy a “bonafide genius” for tricking his school teacher for weeks in a bid to avoid any questions or homework in class.

Schoolchildren are far more intelligent and go extra miles when it comes to dodging homework and lessons. Giving a perfect testimony to the statement, a boy has come up with a clever idea to avoid answering questions in class. While taking to Twitter, an internet user called a schoolboy a “bonafide genius” for tricking his teacher for weeks in a bid to avoid any questions in class. Chris Arnold revealed the incident and said that his wife, who is a teacher, has been tricked after the kid changed his name to “reconnecting” during the Zoom lessons. 

Netizens call the schoolboy ‘genius’ 

Arnold’s tweet soon took the internet by storm with netizens joking that they are not sure whether they should be excited that the future is bright or worry that the schoolboy may choose a political career. Several users shared similar instances where their kids had set a looped moving image of themselves staring at the computer screen as their profile picture. They also said that a lot of kids have private chatrooms to cheat on tests or in case someone gets called on in a lesson and wasn’t paying attention. 

The Twitter post has garnered over 147,000 likes and thousands of comments. Several users called the schoolboy “genius” and “brilliant”, while others shared hilarious GIFs. One user wrote, “I had a kid make their name “loading. On cahoots. We all sat there for a few minutes just waiting lol. It was great”. Another added, "I logged into a team meeting with my children’s school and discovered my boys have had fun changing my name on there. It took me ages to change it”. “This is the opening scene to the first movie in a new Marvel franchise,” said third. “One of my staff does that and it makes me laugh every time,” wrote fourth. 

