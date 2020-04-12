BIG: UK PM Boris Johnson Issues First Statement Post Discharge From Hospital

In his first official reaction after being discharged from the St Thomas' hospital on Sunday, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson profusely thanked the NHS for saving his life. He mentioned that the efforts of millions of Britons to stay home were worthwhile. Thereafter, he exuded confidence that all the people of the UK would successfully overcome the novel coronavirus crisis. Johnson who was admitted to the hospital on April 5 as his COVID-19 symptoms persisted. He later spent three nights in the ICU before returning to a normal ward on Thursday.

It is hard to find the words to express my debt to the NHS for saving my life.



The efforts of millions of people across this country to stay home are worth it. Together we will overcome this challenge, as we have overcome so many challenges in the past. #StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/HK7Ch8BMB5 — Boris Johnson #StayHomeSaveLives (@BorisJohnson) April 12, 2020