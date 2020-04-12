The Debate
BIG: UK PM Boris Johnson Issues First Statement Post Discharge From Hospital

UK News

In his first reaction after being discharged from the St Thomas' hospital, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson profusely thanked the NHS for saving his life.

Boris

In his first official reaction after being discharged from the St Thomas' hospital on Sunday, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson profusely thanked the NHS for saving his life. He mentioned that the efforts of millions of Britons to stay home were worthwhile. Thereafter, he exuded confidence that all the people of the UK would successfully overcome the novel coronavirus crisis. Johnson who was admitted to the hospital on April 5 as his COVID-19 symptoms persisted. He later spent three nights in the ICU before returning to a normal ward on Thursday.

 

