Tweeple React To UK PM's New 'Tier-4' COVID-19 Guidelines; #christmascancelled trends

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson overturned guidelines across all 'Tier 3' areas, stating, that at the time of Christmas 'Tier 4' restrictions will apply in the South East—Kent, Buckinghamshire, Berkshire, Surrey exempt Waverley, Gosport, Havant, Portsmouth, Rother, Hastings and across all 32 boroughs and the city of London. The guidelines also applied to East of England’s Bedford, Central Bedford, Milton Keynes, Luton, Peterborough, Hertfordshire, and Essex. Netizens took to social media to express their dissapointment over the new 'Tier-4' guidelines

#ChristmasCancelled

Tweeples are going all out to condemn the move as is apparent with the hashtag #christmascancelled trending on twitter. While few are sharing images of their broken gingerbread house, others are focussed on sharing hilarious GIFs. Let’s have a look.

At the exact time of the press conference, this happened to our gingerbread house. THE GODS OF CHRISTMAS ARE NOT HAPPY #christmascancelled pic.twitter.com/jcrtQ1F2M9 — amyharman (@AmyHarmanBsn) December 19, 2020

Oh well. There goes Christmas. Anyone know where I can get my hands on one of these bad boys? #tier4 #ChristmasCancelled pic.twitter.com/L3BtRHFHlN — James (@JamesBromfield) December 19, 2020

Me realising I’ve spent money on an outfit for Christmas Day and no one is able to come over to see it #christmascancelled pic.twitter.com/pVow9SxwJ8 — 🌸Ellie🌸 (@ellie25577511) December 19, 2020

Current situation in UK

In a separate development, UK’s Labour leader, Sir Keir Starmer, on December 19 said that Prime Minister Boris Johnson was causing a ‘heartbreak’ for the families ahead of Christmas due to a last-minute change in the COVID-19 guidelines. According to the British media reports, Starmer, at the House of Commons alleged that Johnson ignored the scientific advice as he had announced relaxations despite mounting concerns about the rising COVID-19 trajectory across several states in the UK. Earlier, UK’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson had chidded Starmer for attempting to ‘cancel the Christmas’ for people.

Addressing a Downing Street press conference, Johnson said that anyone in the 'Tier 4' area must not mix with people from outside during the festivities. He also announced that all nonessential services such as gyms, cinemas, shops, salons, gaming centers, etc will remain shut. Johnson’s abrupt announcement came as a new variant of coronavirus was detected in the South East that contributed to the increasing number of COVID-19 cases.

