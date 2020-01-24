UK: 14 People Tested For Coronavirus As Death Toll Increases To 25

With China reeling from the viral outbreak of coronavirus, 14 people in the United Kingdom have reportedly been tested for the virus. According to reports, five people have been given the clearance whereas nine are still awaiting the results of their test. The Chinese government on January 24 reportedly said that the number of casualties in the country's coronavirus outbreak had increased to 25. According to reports, the number of people who tested positive for the disease also increased to 830.

All 14 had travelled to Wuhan

According to reports, all 14 had travelled to the city of Wuhan in the last two weeks. Five people were tested in Scotland and a medical team was set up to tackle the potential threat. Four of the people were said to be Chinese. Among those tested for the virus in the UK, one person was from Wales and one was from Belfast.

While talking to a local media outlet, a professor said that it will not be surprising for people returning from Wuhan to have contracted the disease that causes respiratory problems such as pneumonia. The professor said that it is still early since the outbreak, adding that the majority of the people who got infected seemed to be getting better in terms of health.

Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, Matt Hancock on January 23 said that there was an increased chance of the coronavirus occurring in the UK but the country was well equipped to tackle any eventuality.

Confirmed cases in other countries

Hong Kong: As of January 23 there were two positive cases of the new Chinese strain of the coronavirus. Both the individuals have been reported to have recently travelled to Wuhan.

Japan: Four days after returning from Wuhan, a man was admitted to the hospital where it was subsequently confirmed by the Japanese health ministry to be the first confirmed case of the coronavirus. There are now two confirmed cases in Japan.

Taiwan also confirmed its first case of the disease on January 22 when a woman in her fifties who returned to the island from Wuhan.

According to reports, the coronavirus is believed to have originated from the seafood and animal market located in Wuhan. The viral outbreak has caused concern because of its similarity to Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) which claimed the lives of almost 650 people across China and Hong Kong in the year 2002-2003.

