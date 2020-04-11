UK: 19 NHS Workers Die From COVID-19, National Death Toll Reaches 9,875

Amid the unprecedented outbreak of deadly coronavirus outbreak, while 19 workers in National Health Service have died, British Health Secretary Matt Hancock has told an international media outlet that he is not aware of the connection between protective equipment shortage to the fatalities. UK Health Secretary called the deaths of NHS workers as a “heartbreaking story” and acknowledged that it further impacts everyone in the public health staff. Reportedly, the British government has pledged an entire investigation into the death of medical practitioners in the country and establish its link with PPE.

According to reports Hancock said “my heart goes out to their families” and also mentioned that the majority of NHS workers who died in the UK are the ones who moved to Britain for their medical practice. The Britsih Health secretary further called it “heart-rending” to see people actually give up their lives in the fight against the pandemic. As of April 11, UK has recorded 78,991 confirmed cases of COVID-19 infections with at least 9,875 fatalities.

After originating from China’s “wet markets”, the coronavirus has now claimed over 104,775 lives worldwide as of April 11. According to the tally by international news agency, the pandemic has now spread to 210 countries and has infected at least 1,722,429 people. Out of the total infections, 389,292 have been recovered but the easily spread virus is continuing to disrupt many lives. Major cities have been put under lockdown in almost all countries and the economy is struggling.

UK has capacity to test all NHS staff

The UK government assured all social care and NHS staff that the country has the capacity for them to get testing they need for COVID-19. While addressing the daily coronavirus briefing, Hancock said, “We have the capacity for all key social care staff and NHS staff who need to get tested to get those tests”. He further also urged citizens to stay at home and resist the desire to go outside during the Easter weekend.

Hancock said, “However warm the weather, however tempting the beach or park, we need everyone to stay at home. NHS staff are battling day and night to keep desperately sick people breathing and they need you to stay at home. Even if you are not directly involved... there is something that every one of us can do to play your part in the national effort”.

He further added, “Stay at home, because spreading the virus today risks lives tomorrow and increases pressure of those working in the NHS. Do it for them. For it for the people you love”.

(Image Source: AP)