UK Accused Of Targeted Killing After Drone Strike Killed IS' Arms Dealer In Syria: Report

The United Kingdom has been accused of resurrecting a strategy of "targeted killing" after it was revealed that the Royal Air Force (RAF) killed an arms dealer linked to an Islamic State in a precise drone attack in Syria. The incident had reportedly taken place in the month of October last year. Reprieve, a human rights organisation, questioned "what is the criteria" used to determine who can be targeted in a "track and kill" drone operation, and demanded that ministers explain in the House of Commons as to why the strike was believed necessary, The Guardian reported.

The organisation's remarks come after the UK's Defence ministry revealed about the same on its website a month after the incident. The ministry had stated that the crew of a Reaper drone, armed with 100lb Hellfire missiles, had tracked and killed a "known terrorist" in northern Syria. "The attack was successfully carried out at a safe time when the individual was alone in a field," the statement on the ministry's website read as per the British news outlet. It further reported that the attack was carried out on October 25 but it was revealed by the ministry only on November 27.

The victim was identified as an arms dealer to IS: Report

According to a report by the Syrians for Truth and Justice (STJ) group, the victim was Abu Hamza al-Shuhail, a well-known arms dealer in the region who provided weapons to a number of parties during the long-running Syrian conflict, especially to Islamic State (IS). Jennifer Gibson, Reprieve's extrajudicial executions campaigner, stated that the revelation on the Ministry of Defence's website seems to be signalling a new targeted killing policy by the UK government. "So, what are its tracking and killing criteria? How did it come to the conclusion that this person was deserving of assassination? Why wasn't parliament consulted or even notified about the situation?" he enquired as per The Guardian.

UK has a comprehensive target clearance process: Defence ministry

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Defence stated that its policy has not changed, and that the UK has a comprehensive target clearance process, follows tight engagement rules fully in accordance with international law. A spokesperson for the ministry noted that it issues "regular updates" on airstrikes against IS targets for "complete openness." As per the STJ report, the drone attack on al-Shuhail appears to have been coordinated with Turkey. Turkish ground troops encircled a nearby farm shortly after the attack and killed a gunman in the compound affiliated to al-Shuhail, as well as two unrelated civilians who were present there, the report claimed as per The Guardian.

