UK Envoy Updates On Re-opening Of Visa Application Centres; Health & Safety The Priority

UK's Acting High Commissioner to India Jan Thompson on Thursday threw some light on the re-opening of the Visa Application Centres. Taking to Twitter, Thompson stated that they are taking a "measured approach" towards reopening as the health and safety of the staff is their top priority. She further added that the authorities are currently working on it, and will be releasing their plans shortly.

Know there is interest in when Visa Application Centres will reopen. Health and safety of staff and customers our top priority, so must take a measured approach to reopening. Please be assured we are working on this and will release further information on our plans shortly. — Jan Thompson (@JanThompsonFCO) June 11, 2020

Meanwhile, as India started relaxing the lockdown guidelines, the MHA also relaxed visa regulations for foreign business-persons. The MHA had issued a memo stating that certain categories of foreign officials including foreign businessmen on business via, foreign healthcare officials, foreign engineering specialists, and foreign technical specialists on invitation from an Indian business entity have been permitted to come into India.

Earlier, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had said that a 'good percentage' of international flights will begin operations by August-September. He had also said that the ministry is confident that a fair number of international flights will commence operation by August. Domestic flights were allowed to resume operations on May 25, with conditions.

The COVID-19 crisis

Currently, the United Kingdom who is on the fourth position on the Coronavirus list across the world has a total of 2,901,43 active cases. Out of the total cases, 41,128 people have been reported dead. Meanwhile, According to Union Health Ministry, India has recorded a total of 2,865,79 out of which 1,374,48 cases are active. While 1,410,28 people have been recovered, 8,102 people have succumbed to the infection.

