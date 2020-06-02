China Slams US For Visa Restrictions On Students, Says 'backpedaling Only Brings Harm'

China slammed the United States for new visa restrictions on Chinese students and researchers aimed at preventing Beijing from acquiring “sensitive US technologies and intellectual property”. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said at a regular press briefing that the latest US restrictions on Chinese students visas under an “abused concept of national security” undermines their legitimate rights and interests.

“Restricting visas for Chinese students studying in the US is a reversal of history,” he warned.

The Proclamation related to the visa of Chinese students, signed by US President Donald Trump, states that Chinese authorities use some of their students, mostly post‑graduate students and post-doctorate researchers, to operate as non-traditional collectors of intellectual property. It added that students and researchers associated with China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) are at high risk of being exploited or co-opted by Chinese authorities and provide particular cause for concern.

“I have determined that the entry of certain nationals of the PRC seeking to enter the United States pursuant to an F or J visa to study or conduct research in the United States would be detrimental to the interests of the United States,” the proclamation signed by Trump read.

'Threat to intellectual property'

US State Secretary Mike Pompeo echoed the proclamation saying the Administration is also committed to protecting our national and economic security. He added that the US will not tolerate China’s attempts to “illicitly acquire” American technology and intellectual property from the academic institutions and research facilities for “Chinese military ends”.

Zhao attacked Pompeo saying the US State Secretary is used to telling lies as “excuses for his wrongdoing” and his statement on this issue is no exception. The spokesperson said that Chinese students have been an important bond between Chinese and American people for friendship as well as scientific and educational exchange.

Chinese students play an important role in educational exchanges between China & US. The US is using national security as an excuse to impose unwarranted restrictions on their visas, severely violating their legitimate rights. Backpedaling only brings harm to oneself & others. pic.twitter.com/xgQr9W9I9o — Spokesperson发言人办公室 (@MFA_China) June 2, 2020

