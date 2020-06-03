MHA Relaxes Visa Regulations For Foreign Businessmen As India Opens Up Post-lockdown

As India begins to 'unlock' post-lockdown, the Ministry of Home Affairs, on Wednesday, issued a memo stating that certain categories of foreign officials have been permitted to come into India. These categories include foreign businessmen on business via, foreign healthcare officials, foreign engineering specialists and foreign technical specialists on invitation from an Indian business entity. However, the government is yet to commence international passenger flights to and from India.

MHA eases visa restrictions

Government of India has considered the matter regarding relaxation of visa & travel restrictions for certain categories of foreign nationals who need to come to India. It has been decided to permit certain categories of foreign nationals to come to India: Ministry of Home Affairs pic.twitter.com/F6O6dS4wRt — ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2020

VISA restrictions during lockdown

Previously, the Home Ministry extended regular and e-visas of all foreigners who are stranded in India due to the coronavirus lockdown till May 22 on a gratis basis. The Home Ministry also said the visa granted to those foreigners, except diplomats and UN officials, who are supposed to come to India, will remain suspended. Currently, India's lockdown till June 30, bans international flights.

Moreover, all visas for foreign nationals and the OCI card visa-free travel for Indian-origin people, who are not in the country, remain suspended till the restrictions on international travel to and from India remain in place. However, the MHA has said that it will soon amend its order to provide relief to stranded Indians. On May 7, the Centre launched the Vande Bharat mission to bring back Indians stranded abroad amid Coronavirus global lockdown via aircraft and naval ships in a phased manner. While 57,000 Indians have been flown in till date, the next phase will commence on June 13, as confirmed by MEA.

International flights by August-September

On last Saturday, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri revealed that by August-September, a 'good percentage' of international flights will begin operation. He added that while he is aiming to start international flights from mid-June, as per the ongoing rate of growth in Coronavirus infections, the ministry is confident that a fair number of international flights will commence operation by August. Domestic flights were allowed to resume operations on May 25, with conditions.

'Unlock 1'

The Centre has announced that the nationwide- Coronavirus lockdown has been extended in containment zones till June 30, 2020. The Centre has also announced that the re-opening of the areas outside containment zones will be done in three phases. As per the new guidelines, night curfew timings have been amended to 9:00 PM to 5 AM throughout the nation, except for essential services. India's active cases stand at 101497, recovered cases at 100302 with 5815 fatalities.