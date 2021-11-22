UK Adds Covaxin To Its List Of Approved COVID Vaccines For International Travellers

In a significant development, Bharat Biotech's Covaxin entered the UK's list of approved COVID-19 vaccines for international travellers on Monday. With this, fully vaccinated Indians who have been inoculated with the 'Made in India' vaccine have been given a green signal to enter the UK from November 22.

Passengers inoculated with both doses of Covaxin would not need a pre-departure PCR test or self-isolation at the address declared on their compulsory Passenger Locator Forms. However, like other fully vaccinated travellers, including those vaccinated with SII's Covishield, they are required to pre-book a PCR or Lateral Flow Test on arrival in England (taken before the end of day 2).

The move follows the World Health Organisation's (WHO) Emergency Use Listing for Covaxin, which was granted approval on November 3. The WHO in the press release informed that the Covaxin was assessed under the WHO EUL procedure based on the review of data on quality, efficacy, and safety.

"From 4am on Monday 22 November, the government will recognize vaccines on the World Health Organisation's Emergency Use Listing (WHO EUL) at the border," the UK's Department for Transport (DfT) confirmed. "As a result, Sinovac, Sinopharm Beijing and Covaxin will be added to our existing list of approved vaccine for inbound travel, benefitting more fully vaccinated passengers", it added.

Earlier Monday, the Canadian government had also announced that they will now accept travellers vaccinated with three additional COVID-19 vaccines approved for use by the WHO which includes BB's Covaxin. Travellers fully vaccinated with Covaxin along with Sinovac, and Sinopharm have been allowed by the Canadian authorities to travel to Canada from November 30.

WHO approves Covaxin

The World Health Organisation on November 3, granted emergency use listing (EUL) status to Bharat Biotech developed Covaxin. The WHO in the press release informed that the Covaxin was assessed under the WHO EUL procedure based on the review of data on quality, efficacy, and safety. The global public health body's Technical Advisory Group (TAG) had determined that the vaccine meets WHO's standards for protection against COVID-19. Covaxin was also reviewed by WHO's Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization (SAGE) and it had recommended the use of the vaccine in two doses, with a dosing interval of 28 days or four weeks in all age groups 18 and above.

(Image: PTI/AP)