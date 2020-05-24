UK PM's Adviser Cummings Says He Will 'obviously Not' Resign After Defying Lockdown

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s adviser Dominic Cummings, who travelled 400 km amid coronavirus lockdown, has said that he will “obviously not” resign. According to international media reports, when Cummings was asked if he would consider his position in the British government, he replied that the speculations about his resignations are incorrect. UK PM’s adviser travelled from London to northern England when his wife was showing symptoms of COVID-19 and was reportedly spotted at his parents’ property in Durham at the end of March even though the nationwide lockdown had begun on March 23.

Cummings, the man behind the 2016 campaign of Britain leaving the European Union during the Brexit referendum, defied the regulations that called for all citizens to remain indoors and leave their houses only for essential local services and not meet friends or family. Moreover, any person who showed even mild symptoms of the COVID-19 was asked to isolate themselves.

Cummings says he 'behaved legally'

Defending his actions, Cummings told the reporters that he ‘behaved reasonably and legally’ and also asked the media personnel to remain at least two feet apart in adherence to government guidelines amid the health crisis. Till now, as per Johns Hopkins University the UK has confirmed 258,504 cases of coronavirus with at least 36,757 deaths. While addressing reporters outside his house, when he was told that the entire situation does not look good, Cummings reportedly said ‘who cares about good looks’. He added that the question was about ‘doing the right thing’ and not about what reports have stated about him.

Even Downing Street has backed Cummings and said that his actions were ‘in line with coronavirus guidelines. Moreover, other senior ministers in Johnson’s government include Health Secretary Matt Hancock and Foreign Secretary, Dominic Raab have supported British PM’s adviser. Downing Street has reportedly said that Cummings made the journey in a bid to ensure his son was being properly because his wife was ill and it was ‘highly likely’ that Johnson’s adviser himself would eventually become unwell.

