UK: Downing Street Denies Dominic Cummings Breached Coronavirus Guidelines

As Dominic Cummings recently drew police attention for breaking COVID-19 lockdown rules, the British Prime Minister’s office has denied that he breached the guidelines. While speaking to an international media outlet, a Downing Street spokesperson said that at no stage was Cummings or his family spoken to by the police about breaking the rules. The spokesperson further added that Cummings' actions were in line with the coronavirus guidelines and he behaved ‘reasonably and legally’.

While the spokesperson reportedly claimed that that the Cummings went to a house close but separate to his family’s in northern England, UK PM Boris Johnson is under pressure to sack his top advisor. According to an international media outlet, Cummings left his London home to stay with his parents in Durham while he was also suffering from symptoms of COVID-19.

Cummings was reportedly spotted near his parents’ home with his son. While it is believed that Cummings did not break official guidance because he stayed in a separate building, the Labour Party demanded the ruling party to provide a ‘swift explanation’ for his actions. The opposition party also pointed out that the government guidelines were very clear to stay home and no non-essential travel.

While speaking to an international media outlet, the Scottish National Party’s Westminster leader Ian Blackford also said that Cummings should resign or be dismissed by Johnson. Ed Davey, who is the acting leader of the lIberal Democrats also reportedly said that if Dominic Cummings has broken the guidelines he will have to resign.

Cummings travel was ‘essential’

The incident reportedly took place back a week after Johnson sent the UK into lockdown and banned people from visiting other households. Back in March, the UK PM gave instructions that people must stay at home and should not be meeting family members who do not live in their home. However, the government spokesperson reportedly said that owing to his wife being infected with ‘suspected coronavirus’ it was ‘essential’ for Cummings to ensure his young child could be properly cared for.

The spokesperson also explained that his sister and nieces had volunteered to help and that is why Cummings went to a house near, but separate from his extended family. He went on to also say that Cummings sister shopped for the family and left everything outside.

