UK Airlines Launch Legal Action Against Quarantine Policy As GDP Shrinks 20 Percent

At least three UK airlines took legal action against PM Boris Johnson’s quarantine policy which they said would have "a devastating effect on British tourism” and economy, as another report reveals that UK’s GDP reportedly fell by 20 percent in the month of April as the country was under lockdown to stem the transmission of the novel coronavirus.

In the largest shrink since monthly records began in 1997, UK witnessed 'worse than expected' colossal economic shrink as all areas of the economy including the pubs, education, health, and car sales, were drastically hit, according to the data released by Office for National Statistics. That decline depicts at least 5.8 percent contraction in March. However, in April, the economy was about a quarter dipped than it was in February, as per financial reports. Meanwhile, as the UK left the now-27-nation bloc on January 31, the British government has been attempting to draft down plans for “full border checks” on goods transported from the European Union nations to revive businesses hammered due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to UK media reports.

UK government must re-adopt policy

As the GDP plunges in the largest drop in a single month, the leading airlines applied for a judicial review at the UK High Court, and demanded to be heard “as soon as possible”. In the statement released, the airlines reportedly demanded evidence on how and when so-called "air bridges" that would allow quarantine-free travel between the UK and other countries with low infection rates could be implemented.

Further, airlines demanded that the UK government re-adopt policy where mandatory quarantine would be limited to high-risk countries. As per the new policies, those entering the UK must self-drive and not use public transport, as per local reports. Travellers entering England and Northern Ireland could be imposed with a penalty of 1,000 pounds if caught flouting quarantine for 14 days. However, the police exempted travellers from the Republic of Ireland, the Channel Islands or the Isle of Man does to complete a form or go under quarantine.

(Image Credit: AP)