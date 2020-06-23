UK: Elite School Invites Former Nigerian Student To Apologise For Past Racist Abuse

An elite school in the UK that has made significant strides in combating racism in a statement claimed that it will be inviting back a former black student so that he may be issued an apology in person. According to reports, Dillibe Onyeama was previously banned from Britain's Eton College after he wrote a book detailing the racism he faced at the school.

'We still have more to do'

As per reports, the head of the school, Simon Henderson, in a statement on June 23 claimed that the Eton College must acknowledge that despite the strides it has already made in its fight against racism, a lot more was still left to be done. In his statement, Henderson claimed that he would be inviting Onyeama to Eton so that he can apologies to him on behalf of the school and also to tell Onyeama that he would always be welcome at Eton.

The death of an unarmed black man, George Floyd, in the custody of the police had triggered global protests against racism and police brutality. Those protests even reached the shores of Britain and have once again shown a light on the racism still prevalent in Britain and its colonial legacy. In addition to protests, supporters have called for the removal of colonial-era statues and also that Britain’s colonial past be taught in schools.

Elite schools in Britain have in recent years become synonymous with Britain's class divide. Old alumni from the school include Britain’s current Prime Minister Boris Johnson as well as princes William and Harry. Henderson has claimed that racism and racist attitudes have no place in a civilized society.

