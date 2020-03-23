UK Army To Help Critically Underequipped Hospitals Amid Coronavirus Crisis

As the deadly coronavirus outbreak drastically spreads in Britain, the authorities have decided to send in the army to deliver protective equipment to critically underequipped hospitals on March 23. The officials have even urged people to stay at home and refrain from defying the warnings over social distancing or the government will be forced to bring in more extreme measures to stem the COVID-19 spread. While some doctors reportedly said that they are feeling like “cannon fodder”, the British government assured that military would step up and ship millions of items of personal protective equipment including masks to healthcare workers who have raised concerns over its shortages.

The coronavirus which originated in China in December 2019 has now claimed over 14,688 lives worldwide as of March 23. According to the tally by international news agency, the pandemic has now spread to 190 countries and has infected at least 338,879 people. Out of the total infections, 99,011have been recovered but the easily spread virus is continuing to disrupt many lives. Major cities have been put under lockdown in almost all countries, and the economy is struggling. UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock has also admitted that there have been issues with the medical equipment but assured that actions have been taken by the government. He reportedly said that it is like a “war effort” and called it a war against the deadly virus.

Cannot disguise COVID-19 threat

Meanwhile, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on March 22 that the number of deaths and infections in the UK were continuously rising adding that they cannot ‘disguise or sugarcoat the threat' of novel coronavirus COVID-19. He also said the current situation in the country was similar to what was in Italy two or three weeks ago. This comes as the UK reported 5,683 cases of infections and 281 deaths.



In a Mother's Day message to citizens, Johnson reportedly said that the ‘single best present’ people could give their mothers was to 'stay away' and spare them the risk of catching a 'very dangerous disease' adding that statistics show that older people are much more likely to die of coronavirus. Talking about the COVID-19 pandemic, the British PM said that the numbers in the UK were 'stark', adding that they were only two to three weeks behind Italy.

Stay two metres apart.



It's not such a difficult thing.



Do it. It really will save lives. #coronavirus #StaySafeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/SSbrwxjEar — Boris Johnson #StayHomeSaveLives (@BorisJohnson) March 22, 2020

If you don’t follow these instructions, you are putting people’s lives at risk:



You must stay at home to protect our NHS and save lives. #StayHomeSaveLives — Boris Johnson #StayHomeSaveLives (@BorisJohnson) March 23, 2020

