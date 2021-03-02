UK asks developing nations to wait for 'gold standard' vaccines

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, on March 1, urged developing countries to wait for “gold standard” vaccines instead of settling for Russian and Chinese shots. Raab emphasized that he understood the “conundrum” faced by the lower and middle income countries waiting for vaccine supply but asserted that they should follow WHO on picking the “safest vaccines”. He also showered accolades on the WHO backed COVAX scheme, which aims to expedite immunization in developing and underdeveloped nations.

Speaking on the day the first COVAX supplied vaccine shots were received by Ivory Coast residents, Raab said “we understand the conundrum that they feel.” However, he emphasized that administrations should consider advice from scientists and WHO about which vaccines are safest and wait for the “Gold standard” vaccine shots provided free of cost under the COVAX scheme.

“COVAX is the gold standard of international support for the most vulnerable countries around the world. And I think they ought to be ambitious to have their people vaccinated according to that gold standard,” Raab stressed.

Improve vaccine access

The UK has constantly advocated for improving vaccine access in developing nations. It recently called for a United Nations Security Council (UNSC) vote on a resolution about improving COVID-19 vaccination in war-torn or impoverished nations. Calling for “solidarity” and “equity” amidst pandemic, the British administration also urged developed nations and those in possession of vaccine jabs to donate them to countries in need. The resolution was eventually passed by the global body.

The UK, which is nearing its inoculation goal, is hoping for unanimous approval of the resolution, as a sign of the international community moving towards greater unity in fighting the coronavirus pandemic. In the draft, UK called for “strengthening national and multilateral approaches” in order to facilitate equitable and affordable access to vaccines in “armed conflict situations, post-conflict situations and complex humanitarian emergencies."

