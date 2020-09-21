UK At Critical Point In COVID-19 As Cases Continue To Surge, Says Chief Medical Officer

On September 20, UK’s Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty expressed mounting concerns that the UK is hitting a ‘critical point’ with respect to the coronavirus surge and a second nationwide lockdown might be needed to stem the spread of the deadly virus. According to local UK broadcasters, as of September 20, the UK recorded 4, 422 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus as several states including England, reentered into social gathering restrictions. UK government's prominent medical advisers would inform PM Boris Johnson that London is expected to witness a sudden surge in the caseload as the second wave strikes ahead of the winters.

The trend in the UK, with the daily surge in cases, is taking the UK at a critical point in the pandemic, England's Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty is expected to inform in the presser to be held at 1000 GMT on September 21. Further, she would tell the Boris Johnson administration to look at the data and plan how the nation decides to control the coronavirus transmission in winters with the spike in the trend. Earlier, the medical fraternity heavily criticized the government for the shortage of tests. Medical expert Whitty’s warnings will follow a national address by Prime Minister Boris Johnson later in the week, according to local media reports.

We are at a tipping point.



This country faces a choice: everyone abides by the rules & we control #coronavirus, or more restrictions will be needed.



Let's pull together in the national interest, & we will beat this virus. pic.twitter.com/YWHcTDdSlT — Matt Hancock (@MattHancock) September 20, 2020

Read: UK Ex-PMs Blair, Major Call For Boycott Of Boris Johnson’s Brexit Bill Plan

Read: Former UK Leaders Unite To Slam Boris Johnson On Brexit Plan

Speaking with Sky News, Health minister Matt Hancock said that the UK was now at a tipping point in the pandemic. He said that the authorities were “worried "about the second wave of infection of the novel coronavirus and were not hesitating to bring the health safety measures back in order to prevent the outbreaks. While the health experts noted an upward trajectory in the COVID-19 cases in the UK, Health Minister Hancock said that the UK leaders were absolutely determined to do everything to keep the country safe.

'Absolutely necessary' to reimpose restrictions

Hancock added, that it was ''absolutely necessary'' to reimpose some restrictions as the government banned indoor gathering in Manchester, East Lancashire, and West Yorkshire. Mayor of Greater Manchester, Andy Burnham, called the decision as “much needed”.Further, PM Boris Johnson reinforced the ban on social assembly of more than 6 people in England, adding, those who refused to isolate could be fined £10,000 pounds (S$17,574). According to local reports, Chief Scientific Adviser Patrick Vallance is expected to outline the Boris Johnson government about plans to curb transmission rate in the UK ahead of the "very challenging winter”.

Read: UK PM Boris Johnson's Plan To Break Brexit Agreement Faces Vote In Parliament

Read: UK PM Boris Johnson Hits Out At EU, Defends Bill For Brexit Treaty Breach