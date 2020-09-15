UK PM Boris Johnson Hits Out At EU, Defends Bill For Brexit Treaty Breach

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson blasted the European Union as he won an initial vote on the controversial bill aimed at paving a way for breach of Brexit agreement. As the amendment received 340 to 263 votes in its favour during the second reading on September 14, Johnson told the parliament that the move was necessary since the EU is yet to take the “revolver off the table”

“What we cannot do now is tolerate a situation where our EU counterparts seriously believe that they have the power to break up our country,” he said.

As Johnson is facing criticism from former prime ministers and some of the leaders with the party, the British PM said that the move was to counter the “absurd” threats from 27-member bloc. The Conservative leader said that he understands the unease felt by some people, claiming that he also shares that sentiment.

“They (Internal Market Bill) are an insurance policy and if we reach agreement with our European friends, which I still believe is possible, they will never be invoked,” he added.

Several lawmakers have raised concern over Johnson’s willingness to break the divorce treaty as the UK government had signed the agreement on behalf of Queen. Johnson’s former Attorney General Geoffrey Cox told The Times that the government should keep the word of Queen even if the “consequences are unpalatable.”

Former PMs raise concerns

Earlier, former UK Prime Ministers Tony Blair and John Major blasted the British government over its intention to break the divorce treaty with the European Union. In a joint letter published by the Sunday Times, the duo urged the members of Parliament to boycott the bill, accusing the government of “embarrassing” the country.

“What is being proposed now is shocking,” the former political adversaries wrote.

Blair and Major said that the overt repudiation of the treaty strikes at the very heart of the withdrawal agreement. The duo added that there are ready mechanisms like negotiations and independent arbitration within the agreement to resolve the issues by the government chose to ignore those options.

