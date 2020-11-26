UK Boys Are Banned From Playing Young Prince William In Movie And The Reason Is Brexit

One of the topmost casting agents who has worked for television shows for several leading platforms has banned UK boys from auditioning to play young Prince William in an upcoming feature film about his mother Princess Diana and the reason is Brexit. On November 25, Amy Hubbard who has worked on Trial of Christine Keeler and White House Farm posted a casting call for actors to play Prince William in a biopic starring Kristen Stewart as Diana.

The movie is reportedly set on the Queen Elizabeth II’s Sandringham Estate in the 1990s when she finally realises in a time span of three days that her marriage with Prince Charles was over. However, the casting agency has made it evident that Britain boys will not be eligible to audition for the role of young Prince William because of Brexit rules.

While replying to queries under the post, Hubbard said that “it’s common” to have the passports of main characters in a movie similar to those who are financing the project. The younger actor is required for the months-long shoot from January 26 and March 30, 2021, and the Brexit rules will be applicable on January 1, 2021, after the transition period of UK ends with the European Union (EU).

“Amy Hubbard Casting are looking for a boy with a playing age of 9-12 years to believably play Prince William at 11 years old. Must have a European passport. (Not British European due to new Brexit rules from January 1, 2021),” the message on the casting call said. However, this has further sparked a fear among British talents to lose opportunities in the creative field because of 'politics'.

It's not about travel. It's common on films that the passport for significant characters needs to match that of the financiers. — Amy Hubbard (@amyhubcast) November 25, 2020

What is the current situation with Brexit?

In the latest development in the stalled post-Brexit negotiations between the UK and the EU, European Union’s chief negotiator Michel Barnier has warned British counterpart David Frost that if Downing Street fails to ake a drastic shift in their stance in discussions, Brussels will pull out of the negotiations. While the talks are currently at the crossroads of fresh crisis, if Barnier actually ended up walking out of the negotiations, it would amount to one of the most dangerous moments in the troubled discussions just 36 days before the transition period is set to end.

