UK Confirms Third Positive Case Of Coronavirus As Death Toll Surges In China

The UK has reportedly detected the third case of the novel coronavirus infection on Thursday in Brighton, county of East Sussex, England, the Chief medical officer for England confirmed. The patient did not acquire the disease within the UK, suggest reports.

Prof Chris Whitty, the chief medical officer, told the media that the patient was being transferred to a specialist NHS center, and the country was using robust infection control measures to prevent any possible further spread of the virus in its territory. He further added that the NHS was well equipped and prepared to manage these cases and the medical examiners and officials are now trying to establish any contacts the patient has had as containment measure for further assessment of the Wuhan virus.

The UK had confirmed two cases of the virus, a student at the University of York and one of the relatives who are now being treated at the Royal Victoria Infirmary infectious diseases center in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, confirmed reports.

As the deadly virus has been declared an international health emergency, UK has reportedly suspended all direct flights between Britain and China with immediate effect in order to curb the Wuhan 2019-nCoV spread via human transmission in the country, reports suggested. British Airways, owned by International Airlines Group (ICAGY), that operated two daily direct flights from London to China — one to Beijing (PKX) and one to Shanghai (PVG) suspended the flights in view of the virus entering the UK.

The UK issues contingency measures at hospitals

According to the reports, the contingency measures have been issued at the hospitals in England intended to prohibit further spreading of the virus from the coronavirus patients that involves A&E departments to direct people with flu-like symptoms to a pod away from other patients, where they can call specialist NHS 111 teams on a dedicated phone. An NHS spokeswoman told the media that the patients are isolated in order to avoid further contagion and pressure on the medical facilities.

