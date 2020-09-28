UK's Conservative Party Records Decline In Support, Labour Party Takes Lead

The Labour Party in the United Kingdon has recorded a lead for the first time since Tory Prime Minister Boris Johnson took over. According to Observer's Opinium poll, Labour Party now has a three-point lead over the Conservatives with the poll projecting public support of 42 per cent and 39 per cent respectively for either party. This is the first time the Labour Party is leading in any opinion poll conducted since the abrupt end of Prime Minister Theresa May's tenure in July 2019.

Approval ratings fall amid COVID

The approval ratings of the Conservative Party has fallen because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, that has affected the United Kingdom the worst in the region. The Conservatives enjoyed a huge 26-point lead just six months ago before the disease hit the country. PM Boris Johnson's handling of the outbreak is being criticised a lot because of the unprecedented deaths the country has recorded. The UK has over 4,29,000 cases and nearly 42,000 deaths to date, according to the British Health Department.

According to the poll, Labour party leader Keir Starmer's approval ratings are very similar to the last opinion poll conducted, which again suggests that the COVID-19 outbreak has played a key role in the decline of support that the Conservatives enjoy now. Meanwhile, Boris Johnson's approval ratings have dropped to the lowest since the pandemic began, sliding down from -6 per cent to -12 per cent.

According to the Observer's poll, Scottish National Party is third on the poll list with six per cent of support in its favour, followed by Liberal Democrats with five per cent, Green party with four per cent, and Plaid Cymru with one per cent. Three per cent of the people polled in favour of other smaller parties.

