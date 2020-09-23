UK PM Boris Johnson Says 'difficult Days Ahead' As Coronavirus Cases Surge

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, on September 22, said that ‘difficult months’ were ahead as the battle from coronavirus continued. The UK, which is facing an ‘inevitable’ second wave of the virus has reported 406058 positive cases and 41951 fatalities till now. Earlier this week, the authorities rolled out multiple new regulations including fines on breaking isolation, work from home advisory amongst others.

In an address to the nation, he emphasized that never in history had “collective health” and “destiny” depended so much on individual health. Urging people to stick to the newly imposed restrictions, he added that if all people followed rules, then Britan could come out of the “winter” adding that there were “difficult days” ahead. Calling for a collective battle against the pandemic, he reckoned that it was the time to summon all the “discipline, resolve and spirit of togetherness”.

"If we follow these simple rules together, we will get through this winter together. There are unquestionably difficult months to come. And the fight against Covid is by no means over. I have no doubt, however, that there are great days ahead," he said.

Shift in emphasis

Meanwhile, Minister for Cabinet Office Michael Gove, speaking to Sky News, said that there was going to be a shift in emphasis. Elaborating on the regulations, he added that one of the things that authorities were now going to emphasize upon was to encourage people to work from home, if possible. Calling it reluctant but absolutely necessary, Gove said new regulations had to be imposed because the number ofo COVID-19 cases have been rising every day.

Earlier, Authorities in England had announced that a fine of 11,000 euros would be levied on all those who refuse to self-isolate to prevent the spread of coronavirus. The new restrictions have been announced in the northwest, northern and Central England after cases soared.

Previously, all those who either tested positive or showed symptoms were asked to self-isolate for 10 days while peopled who live with patients or someone with symptoms were asked to quarantine for 14 days. However, as per the news rules, all residents starting from September 28, will be legally obliged to self-isolate if they test positive or are told to by the National Health Service (NHS) tracing programme.

