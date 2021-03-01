UK Couple Criticised For Camping On 'dangerous' Cliff Edge With Their Child

United Kingdom’s Coast Guard officers had to go for a call out after they were paged by Humber Coastguard Operations Centre. The incident took place when the authorities spotted a couple with their child camping at the cliff edge that is known for its landslips. They were accompanied by an officer from North Yorkshire Police as the couple was also accused of breaching the restrictions set due to the coronavirus. There is no information that whether the family were issued with any fixed penalty notices, however, shocking pictures have been shared and people have reacted on social media.

Camping on the cliff

HM Coastguard NE took to its official Facebook handle and shared images of the cliff where the couple had set up their tents. According to the caption, the Coastguard Rescue Officers gave safety advice to the couple because of the ‘dangerous’ location of their tent. The caption said, "Safety advice was given from Coastguard Rescue Officers due to the dangerous location of their tent, especially with recent landslips". It further talks about the capabilities of the officers, which includes, primary SAR coordinator for all incidents around the UK coastline, rope rescue, water rescue, mud rescue, flood response, casualty care and much more. The caption read, “Should you see anyone in trouble on or near the coast, don’t hesitate to dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard, you could save someone’s life! To Search. To Rescue. To Save Lives”.

Netizens criticise the couple

Netizens took over the comment section, criticising the couple. "2 adults and a child? These are the exact sort of adults that shouldn't have children! What absolute idiots!", wrote a Facebook user. Another person wrote, "How can anyone be so stupid??". Making a sarcastic remark, one person wrote, "Darwins theory in motion". Netizens can be seen tagging their friends in the comment section.

