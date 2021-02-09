When Athiya Shetty Enjoyed Urban Camping With Friends On Winter Nights

Remember when Suniel Shetty's daughter Athiya Shetty gave major camping goals on winter nights last year? The actor enjoyed a cosy urban camping session on the terrace of her Mumbai home. On November 20, 2020, Athiya Shetty took to her official Instagram handle and shared a short video clip featuring herself. In the video, Athiya can be seen spending quality time with her brother Ahan Shetty and her friends at her residence in Mumbai. In the video, she along with her friends can be seen roasting marshmallows. Take a look at the video below.

Athiya Shetty calls her friends 'Happy Campers'

In the video, the Hero actor can be seen wearing an oversized jersey with a pair of black leggings. Having a gala time with her ‘happy campers’, the actor enjoyed a bonfire and roasted marshmallows and ate them. She can be seen giggling like a little girl while roasting the marshmallows. In the caption, she simply wrote, “happy campers”.

As soon as the video was uploaded, many of her fans dropped red hearts and fire emoticons. A fan commented, “& this song” with a heart. Another one wrote, “Cuteeee”. A user, complimenting her, wrote, “Nice athiya” and dropped a red heart. Another one commented, “Nice” with several red hearts and heart-eyed face emoticons.

A peek into Athiya Shetty's Instagram

Athiya is an active Instagram user who frequently updates her fans on her personal and professional activities. On February 8, 2021, the actor shared a picture of herself enjoying a drink. In the picture, she can be seen wearing a white polka dot outfit and flaunting her bright smile. She accessorised herself with minimal gold bangles and a pair of simple earrings. She wore minimal makeup and kept her straight hair loose. In her caption, she wrote, “Spontaneous rejig plans are the best! Redid my favourite corner and hosted a party for myself. ‘#LiveVictoriously’".

Many of her fans dropped red hearts and fire emoticons. Mrunal Thakur too dropped a heart-eyed face emoticon while Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna commented, “Really?” with a laughing face emoticon. Freddy Birdy commented, “Looks extremely spontaneous”. Another friend of hers wrote, “Call us also for the party next time” with several laughing face emoticons. Vinita Chaitanya dropped, “Cheers @athiyashetty” with clinking glass emoticons. A user, complimenting her, wrote, “Pretty” with a shining red heart.

