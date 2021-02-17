Lisa Haydon Shares 'outtakes Of Camping Trip' While Celebrating Love For Her 'real Bed'

Lisa Haydon, on February 17 morning, posted a few photographs of herself and her family camping in Hongkong. The pictures show the actor enjoying some time in nature but it was her caption that let her followers really know what was going on in her mind. In her caption, she wrote, “Outtakes from a camping trip. This valentines I’m celebrating a love for my real bed!! Happy Valentine’s Day lovers. 💕”. The post, which came as a late Valentine’s Day wish to her followers, implied that her camping trip had made her miss and thus appreciate her real bed at home more. Through her caption, it can be understood that while she enjoyed the trip, she also missed the luxuries her own home offered.

Lisa Haydon's photos from camping trip

In the first picture that Lisa Haydon posted, she can be seen standing outside her camp tent and enjoying the rays of the sun on her face. She is wearing a leopard printed romper with a few layers inside. She has an oversized straw hat on her head and she is barefoot. She has allowed her hair to fall in its natural waves and has no makeup on which is perfect for a holiday in the wild.

The next picture she posted showed her husband and son in it. It looks as though she took the picture in which her husband is lovingly holding onto her older son Zack as they gazed out to see the setting sun. The picturesque landscape shows nature in its full glory with a lake and hills in the near distance. The third glimpse from Lisa Haydon’s camping trip was a video she posted. In it, the campfire can be seen ablaze, with the voices of her husband and son talking about the fire.

The next part of Lisa Haydon’s photos shows kids playing around the campfire as they roasted marshmallows. The last picture is one of Lisa Haydon and her son as they both stood at the mouth of their tent. Lisa Haydon looks happy as she smiled widely into the camera. Her son is looking down and hiding his face away from the lens. These camping trip pictures came only a few days after Lisa Haydon’s Instagram saw her make an announcement that she was expecting a baby girl, her third child.

